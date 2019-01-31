Thursday, Jan 31, 2019 | Last Update : 08:34 AM IST

Mamata Banerjee terms Amit Shah ‘half-literate’

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jan 31, 2019, 6:43 am IST
Mamata announced that her party issued a defamation notice within few hours of Mr Shah’s high voltage allegations.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo:Asian Age)
Kolkata: Describing BJP president Amit Shah as “half-literate” chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dismissed his salvo on her about copying the central welfare schemes and running them under different names to take her credit in the state. She also rejected his claims of receiving benefits from the sale of her paintings.

Accusing the Modi government of copying her government’s projects the Trinamul Congress supremo warned that her government, like the central government, has many investigative agencies which can be tasked for probe. She announced that her party issued a defamation notice within few hours of Mr Shah’s high voltage allegations.

Addressing a public meeting at Rampurhat, Ms Banerjee alleged, “There are some leaders of Delhi. I do not know whether they are half-literate or something else. Education shows the light of freedom to the people and make them beautiful. But they do not know the culture, heritage and history of Bengal.”

She claimed, “Those who are half-literates visit here to claim we have copied Kanyashree project. Kanyashree project was launched in 2013. Your drama of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, brainchild of your Nater Guru (mastermind), was started in 2015.” Ms Banerjee said,

“We do not copy you. But you copy us yet you fail in the job. What is the budget of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao? Only `100 crores for the country! Whereas in Kanyashree project already `7,000 crores have been spent,” the chief minister said.

The Trinamul chief added, "Ask the half-literates, when was our Nirmal Bangla project launched and when did you hit the streets singing? Those who sing, I respect them. But these people sing political tune. So I do not respect them. They spread lies. Today is the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi."

Lashing out at the BJP and its right-wing affiliates she reasoned, "Those who had assasinated him, are giving tall talks donning the role of saints. There is no use in threatening Bengal with CBI. We will get it done by fighting. We do not spread lies before elections. We prove it by performing."

The chief minister underlined that it was her government, not the central government, which would provide total cover of the farmers insurance and crop insurance. Taking the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Modibabu, prove that I have taken a single penny into my account selling my paintings. I can challenge you to prove it."

Ms Banerjee noted, "They speaking in an uncivilised way sans showing evidence. They do not know minimum courtsey. Our party has sent a defamation notice on Tuesday itself. I also have criminal investigation department, economic offences wing, special task force and many other agenices. Do not think we would tolerate everything silently."

According to her, many state BJP leaders have been involved in multiple cases including baby-theft racket and gas supply scam.

