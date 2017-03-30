The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

WB: Bengali poet threatened with gangrape for standing by Srijato

PTI
Published : Mar 30, 2017, 9:48 am IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2017, 9:49 am IST

Sen went to the Kolkata Police Headquarters at Lalbazar and lodged an FIR with the Cyber crime section of the police.

Bengali poet Mandakranta Sen (Photo: Facebook)
 Bengali poet Mandakranta Sen (Photo: Facebook)

Kolkata: A case was registered on Wednesday against unknown persons for threatening eminent Bengali poet Mandakranta Sen with gangrape for expressing solidarity with fellow poet Srijato Bandopadhyay who recently was embroiled in a controversy after writing a poem that allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments.

"I have been threatened with gangrape," Sen wrote on Facebook alongside the obscene threat message by one Raja Das.

Soon after Sen uploaded the message on her Facebook wall, there was a huge protest by intellectuals and her fans.

Sen went to the Kolkata Police Headquarters at Lalbazar in the evening and lodged an FIR with the cyber crime section of the police.

"I am not worried about myself. The only way to fight fundamentalism is to go on writing more and hold more rallies," the poet told reporters.

Sen not only stood by Srijato after a controversy broke out over the latter's poem on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she also participated in a rally to protest against the attack on him.

A Hindutva group had lodged a police complaint against Srijato for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath" in a Facebook post. Srijato had posted a 12-line poem on his Facebook page on March 19, the day Adityanath was sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Srijato on Wednesday expressed disgust and condemned the rape threat against Sen.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said they were checking the authenticity of the profile from which the threat was made to Sen.

"Our officers are checking whether the profile from which the threat was made to Sen is real or a fake one. Then we will proceed with the requisite investigation to spot him," the officer said.

Incidentally, Sen in 2015 had returned her Sahitya Akademi Young Writers Special Award to protest against communal attacks in the country.

The BJP on Wednesday presented conflicting opinions on the rape threat. While its national secretary Rahul Sinha criticised it, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh accused Sen of indulging in "cheap publicity" stunts.

"We condemn such threats to a woman even if she professes an ideology which is opposite to ours. We are against such threats to a woman. This cannot be tolerated in a civilised society," Sinha said.

"These are nothing but publicity stunts by Left intellectuals to remain in news. The police will do their job. But we feel this is nothing but cheap publicity business," Ghosh said.

Tags: rape threats, mandakranta sen, yogi adityanath, srijato bandopadhyay
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

LS speaker presents footballs to MPs to promote FIFA U-17 World Cup

2

Muslim woman divorced for not aborting child urges PM to ban triple talaq

3

Man found dead in 7-metre python's stomach in Indonesia

4

Jadeja, Pujara shine in India's emphatic win over Australia

5

GST bills in Parliament: 10 key facts you should know

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham