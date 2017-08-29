The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 | Last Update : 03:10 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Bengal to lead drive for BJP ouster from Delhi in 2019, says Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 29, 2017, 1:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2017, 1:55 am IST

Even after 3 years in power, BJP’s ‘achche din’ are nowhere in sight, says West Bengal CM.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

Kolkata: A day after attending RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s rally in Patna for the ouster of the BJP from power at the Centre, chief minister Mamata Banerjee declared on Monday that West Bengal would pave the way for bringing a change at the Centre in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan ‘Achche Din’ she claimed, “Three years and some months have already passed after a new government came into existence at the Centre. Election is held after five years. Now tell me where is Achche Din? Only they (BJP) will remain in power forever, none else. But this can not happen.”

Accusing the BJP government of destroying communal harmony and its failure to create employment, Ms Banerjee said, “The battle of 2019 will usher a change in India. The call has to be made from West Bengal. A change is needed across the country. A new India and a new generation will arise. My student and youth fraternity will bring that change.”

She was addressing the foundation day rally of the party’s student wing: Trinamul Chhatra Parishad on Mayo Road. The Trinamul Congress supremo also tore into the BJP-ruled Haryana government of failing to tackle the violence in the wake of godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction.

She asked the BJP to focus on Panchkula and Uttar Pradesh before Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Trinamul supremo also lashed out at the BJP for objecting her decision to postpone Durga Puja idol immersion for a day on the account of Muharram this year. Accusing some Delhi-based TV channels of spreading rumour, Ms Banerjee reasoned, “What is the problem is giving a gap of day when idol immersion would be held for four days? Durga Puja is our national festival. We do not organise idol immersion on Ekadashi and Amavashya. Even the most ignorant would not do it.”

The chief minister also called upon her party’s student and youth wing members to devote themselves in building the organisation.

Giving examples of the formation and the functioning of students bodies in some reputed academic institutions in the city, she advised, “Work has to be taken forward by setting up student councils. Student body’s election will be held the way it used to be held. But I do not want outsiders’ hooliganism in educational institutions.”

Ms Banerjee underlined, “While the college students will be in politics in their respective institutions, the university students will do politics at their places. This model has been adopted from the structure existing in St Xavier’s College and Lady Brabourne College.”

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, narendra modi, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Being the first to board a plane is a bad idea, says study

2

Rare condition leaves 2-year-old girl with a 3 kg arm

3

Kapil does it again, fails to turn up for shoot with Baadshaho team, Ajay and co walk out

4

Turns out, 80-year-olds as street-smart as 18-year-olds

5

50 and out as Floyd Mayweather stops brave Conor McGregor

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham