Amit Shah ends trip, says BJP will form govt in Bengal

THE ASIAN AGE. | SOUMITRA NANDI
Published : Apr 28, 2017, 12:39 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2017, 6:54 am IST

Shah asserted that he is buoyed by the kind of response that he had received in Bengal during his three-day visit.

BJP president Amit Shah being welcomed by an underprivileged woman at her home during his visit to Goranga Nagar area in Rajarhat near Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: Concluding his three-day Bengal tour on Thursday, BJP president Amit Shah once again reiterated that next time the BJP will form government in Bengal. “I have been here for three days. On Tue-sday, I had been to North Bengal. On Wednesday, I spent time at Bhowanipore and today I am here at Rajarhat. Poverty that I have witnessed in Bengal exists in no other place in the country. Another ‘paribartan’ in Bengal is inevitable. We will make Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal),” Mr Shah said, addressing party workers at Sukanta Nagar in Rajarhat.

The BJP chief once again hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal and alleged that the kind of atrocities the state government inflicted on its people has never been witnessed anywhere in the country after independence.

“We will form government for the people in Bengal. It will be a government which will ensure that you do not have to move the court to hold immersion of Durga idols. Once a BJP government is formed, Bangladeshi infiltrators will be stopped at the border, youth will get employment and the cultural heritage of Bengal will be restored,” he said.

Mr Shah asserted that he is buoyed by the kind of response that he had received in Bengal during his three-day visit. “The atmosphere I have seen in last three days has made me confident that next time BJP will form a government here. I assure you that once a BJP government is formed in West Bengal the state will turn into a happy state like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana,” he added.

Mr Shah held a booth-level committee meeting (booth no. 231) at Sukantanagar area in Rajarhat and launched a “booth chalo abhijan”, and also interacted with some voters in the area who offered him sweets and showered flower petals on him.

Earlier in the day, the BJP president held a core committee meeting with state BJP leaders including BJP MPs from the state like Babul Supriyo, S.S Ahluwalia. According to a senior party leader, Mr Shah urged the leaders to expand the party organisation. “He has told us to welcome people from other parties in the BJP and reach out to people educating them about the development that the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi has ushered in the states that are being ruled by us. He has also called for discipline among the party workers,” a state BJP leader said.

Following the meeting, Mr Shah visited Shyama Prasad Mookerjee’s ancestral house in Bhowanipore and paid a floral tribute to the bust of Mookerjee. He left for Delhi after addressing party workers in Rajarhat.

Tags: amit shah, mamata banerjee, babul supriyo
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

