Aiming to become best alternative to Trinamool Congress in Bengal: AAP

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2018, 1:13 pm IST
AAP leader said party is on lookout for activists who will pick up local issues, fight for justice and take up problems faced by common man.

AAP leader Rakesh Kumar Sinha said the party leadership will decide if it will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. (Photo: File | PTI)
Kolkata: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said it is aiming to emerge as the "best alternative" to the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and increase its organisational strength at the grassroots level in the state over the next six months.

"We will try to explain to the masses that the best alternative to the ruling Trinamool Congress or other opposition parties in West Bengal can only be AAP. We plan to spread our network in every district of the state. From Delhi, we will visit the state in every six months to monitor the progress," senior AAP leader Rakesh Kumar Sinha said.

He said the party is on the lookout for activists who will pick up local issues, fight for justice and take up the problems faced by the common man.

He was in the city to participate in the third state convention of the party on Sunday.

He said the party leadership will decide if it will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

AAP National Spokesperson and head of Delhi Women's wing of the party, Richa Pandey Mishra said, the West Bengal women's wing of AAP was launched during the convention on Sunday.

"We would fight for women's issues - from safety to empowerment," she said listing the priorities of the wing.

An estimated 300 members from 14 districts of the state participated in the convention where a state-level working committee of AAP was also formed.

Tags: aap, aap in west bengal, trinamool congress, 2019 lok sabha elections, rakesh kumar sinha
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

