↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Mamata Banerjee lauds Chandrababu Naidu’s for fight against BJP

Published : Mar 25, 2018, 2:39 am IST
Amit Shah, in his letter to Naidu, had said the latter’s “unilateral” decision to quit the NDA was for “political considerations and not development”.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)
Kolkata: Criticising the BJP-led central government for its stand on Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said it bulldozed states to show them that it was doing a favour by giving funds. Her statement came in the wake of BJP president Amit Shah’s letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the latter hitting back at him.

Extending her support to Mr Naidu, Ms Banerjee tweeted, “I appreciate that Chandrababu Naidu Ji @ncbn has stated the facts. Very good. There are many so called leaders who spread lies. They make this a habit. They try and bulldoze States and show that they are doing the States a favour by giving funds. This is fake federalism (sic).”

Amit Shah’s letter on Friday  came a week after Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulled out of the NDA.

