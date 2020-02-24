Monday, Feb 24, 2020 | Last Update : 06:37 AM IST

WB BJP chief takes swipe at Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
He alleged that the ruling party has been trying to go to the civic body polls without giving time to the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI )
Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday took a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not raising her demands for funds by meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi .

Threatening to move the court if the Trinamul Congress creates any anomaly over the Municipal Election, he alleged that the ruling party has been trying to go to the civic body polls without giving time to the BJP. On  Banerjee’s recent letter to the PM seeking Rs 50,000 crores as the Centre’s dues to her government, the Midnapore BJP MP in Howrah asked, “Why does not she visit when the Centre calls her?”

He elaborated, “She should go and tell face to face what she has to say. She sent the letter just to show us as if she has sought something. But I suspect if she wants something at all because accounts are sought when someone goes there. That is why she does not attend the meetings. Half of the funds, starting from environment to security, return without getting spent.”

Ghosh added, “These funds must be spent and the accounts of expenditure should be furnished also. The central government is waiting to disburse funds.”

On the Municipal polls, he said, “They want the Municipal polls be held anyhow so that other parties can not prepare themselves. But we want the polls to happen as per the rules. We will however move the court if any irregularity happens.”

Hitting back to Ghosh, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said, “When the PM came here, the CM met him. She placed her demands before him. Earlier she did the same in Delhi.”

On the state BJP chief’s allegations against the Trinamul on the civic body polls, Hakim added, “As a municipal affairs minister, I even do not know when the municipal polls would happen untill the election commission sends us any recommendation. But how could Ghosh know about it?”

