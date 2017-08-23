The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 23, 2017 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Darjeeling violence: Mamata calls for all-party peace meet to resolve hill stir

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Aug 23, 2017, 4:14 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2017, 9:05 am IST

The chief minister’s move however came after the GNLF, a Hill-based political party, appealed in a letter to her for intervention.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Rattled by the two guerrilla-style attacks in Darjeeling recently, chief minister Mamata Banerjee finally called for a peace meeting with all the political parties to tackle the violence and restore peace in the Hills. On Tuesday, she announced that the meeting would be held at 4 pm on August 29 at Nabanna, the state secretariat, in her presence.

The chief minister’s move however came after the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), a Hill-based political party, appealed in a letter to her for intervention. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) has so far maintained silence about its participation to the meeting. The GNLF, which was earlier a rival of the GJM, joined hands with GJM in observing the indefinite shutdown that crossed two months demanding Gorkhaland.

Reading out the letter at a press meet in Nabanna, Banerjee said, “GNLF president Man Singh mailed the letter to me on Monday. He wrote that the party is deeply concerned over the deteriorating condition in the Hills, which caused extensive damages and affected public life. Seeking a high-level intervention he urged to me to initiate a dialogue process to end the stalemate, restore normalcy resume the development works.”

She elaborated, “We have responded to the GNLF’s plea because we are always with those people who want peace and development. The government is ready to talk to them at any time. The dialogue process is a political courtsey. We also want development. I see the request for opening the dialogue as a good and constructive sign. Normalcy has started slowly in the hills as shops have started opening up and works have resumed.”

“I call upon all the major political parties and development councils to the meeting. Those who endorse the GNLF’s stand are welcome to the discussion,” she added.

Siginificantly, there was hardly any reference of the GJM in her comments, which mostly focused on the GNLF’s appeal. It is not however clear if the GJM would send any representative to the meeting. GJM leader Swaraj Thapa said that the government’s call would be discussed in the party.

Tags: mamata banerjee, gorkha national liberation front, darjeeling violence, gjm protests
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung’s Bixby now available in over 200 countries

2

Here's why you should eat more peaches

3

NASA shares images of cosmic photobomb as space station passes by solar eclipse

4

Behold Android 8.0 Oreo, the next Android update

5

Aamir Khan reacts to recent failures of SRK's JHMS and Salman's Tubelight

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham