

Bengal court gives death penalty to 3 LeT men on terror charges

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jan 21, 2017, 4:22 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2017, 4:42 pm IST

Representational image. (Photo: AFP/File)
Kolkata: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists including two Pakistani nationals were sentenced to death by the Bongaon Court in North 24 Parganas on Saturday for carrying ammunition and trying to cross over illegally into India.

For the first time, a convict of terror has been given capital punishment in West Bengal. The convicts are Mohammed Yunus, Mohammed Abdullah and Mohammed Muzaffar Ahmed.

While Yunus and Abdullah are originally from Karachi, Muzaffar is from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. They were held guilty by the court on January 19 after the trial.

On April 4, 2007 the trio along with another LeT member Sheikh Sameer from Maharashtra were caught by the Border Security Force when they were trying to cross the Indo-Bangla border illegally though Petrapole in North 24 Parganas.

Huge quantities of explosives apart from fake documents were recovered from them. The quartet was later handed over to the criminal investigation department which probed the case, after booking them under section 121 (waging war against the state) and several other charges of the Indian Penal Code.

Sameer managed to escape in Chhattisgarh when he was being taken to Maharashtra to be produced in a Mumbai Court.

During investigation, Yunus was found to be the suicide squad member of LeT who travelled to Dhaka along with Abdullah. Meanwhile, Muzaffar went to Bangladesh to help Yunus and Abdullah to sneak into India to carry out subversive activities.

