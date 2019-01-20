The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 20, 2019 | Last Update : 07:21 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

2019 will restore faith in democracy, says Sonia Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jan 20, 2019, 5:08 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2019, 5:08 am IST

Sonia Gandhi and her son, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, decided to give the rally a miss.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Sending wishes to Mamata Banerjee for organising “United India” rally, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi termed the rally an “important attempt to galvanise leaders across the political spectrum against the BJP.

Mrs Gandhi and her son, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, decided to give the rally a miss, but had sent party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi in a show of solidarity to the gathering

Mr Kharge read out Mrs Gandhi’s message to start his address.  “The upcoming Lok Sabha election will not be an ordinary one. This will be an election to restore the nation’s faith in democracy, defend our secular ethos and our heritage and defeat the forces that are trying to subotage the Constitution of India. This rally marks an important attempt to galvanise leaders across the political spectrum to fight the arrogant and divisive Modi government. I wish it all the success,” Mrs Gandhi said in her message

Mr Kharge also said that his party president Rahul would raise issues relating to Rafale, farmers' distress, unemployment, demonetisation and interference into autonomous bodies like CBI by the Modi government in the budget session of Parliament.

Qouting Sonia, Mr Kharge said, “As envelope of crisis looms on our farmers to our borders, the youth are jobless. Rice and jute farmers are in distress and fishermen are in deep loss. The country at large is under immense strain. Economically, our citizens have been squeezed. Politically, our institutions have been undermined and socially our pluralistic fabric stands vitiated.”

As Mr Kharge completed his address, Ms Banerjee told him, “Khargeji, I am thankful to Soniaji that she and Rahulji sent you alongwith Abhishekji. You delivered such an important speech besides calling upon all to work together.”

Tags: mamata banerjee, sonia gandhi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Billionaire in a burger queue

2

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

3

PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st private sector howitzer gun-making unit

4

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

5

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham