The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 19, 2017 | Last Update : 07:19 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Not all Rohingya refugees are terrorists, says Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 19, 2017, 6:43 am IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2017, 6:43 am IST

Those with terror links should be treated accordingly, says West Bengal CM.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with chief secretary Malay De and expelled Gorkha Janamukti Morcha leader Binay Tamang and other in a press meet at Nabanna. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with chief secretary Malay De and expelled Gorkha Janamukti Morcha leader Binay Tamang and other in a press meet at Nabanna. (Photo: Asian Age)

Kolkata: Opposing the Centre’s stand against providing asylum to the Rohingyas in the country, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that all of them are not terrorists.

Some of them, who have terror links, should be treated accordingly, she asserted at Nabanna, the state secretariat, in the evening while adding that those who are innocent should not suffer because of others.

The Trinamul Congress supremo’s observations came on a day the Union government told the Supreme Court that the Rohingyas pose a ‘serious threat to national security’ in India. Objecting the deportation of the Rohingyas, Ms Banerjee said, “Seeking information from us the Centre has directed to prepare a list of the Rohingyas, the children, staying here.

It has also instructed for their deportation. Our child commission, however, does not agree with it.” Expressing her sympathy for the Rohingyas she added, “I think all commoners are not terrorists. A few can be terrorists.

The terrorists should be considered as the terrorists. There is a difference between the terrorists and the commoners. There may be some good and bad people in each community.”

She also said, “But community is community. We can not compromise any terrorist activity with anybody else. If there are any terrorists, the government is there to take action against them. But the commoners should not suffer. It is a humanity. If the commoners suffer then the humanity will also suffer.”  

Her disagreement with the Centre on the issue came on the heels of her tweet supporting the Rohingyas.

“We do support the @UN appeal to help the Rohingya people. We believe that all commoners are not terrorists. We are really concerned,” she tweeted on September 15.

Tags: mamata banerjee, rohingya muslim, supreme court
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Study suggests feeling peers have better social life could affect real happiness

2

'Khoda pahad nikli chuhiya': Shekhar Suman takes dig at Kangana post-Simran release

3

Durga idol standing at 100 feet topples in Guwahati storm

4

Apple to launch iPhone 8, 8 Plus in India on Sept 29

5

Oldest person in the world dies at 117 in Jamaica

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

London Fashion Week sees Italian glamour and London street style over the weekend. (All images: AP)

London Fashion Week 2017: Burberry, Armani, Versus among others shine over the weekend

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Fire-tamers from several countries showcased their most dangerous tricks for almost two hours at Belarus Fire Festival

Playing with fire in Belarus

Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Winter Festive concluded on Thursday as designers Tena Durrani, Nauman Arfeen, Saira Shakira, Adnan Pardesy, Maheen Khan showcased their latest collections. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Fashion Week celebrates ethnic wear with bold reforms

The event was an opportunity to share experiences, and discuss challenges and ways to overcome them. (Photo: AP)

Dwarfs meet at festival in South Africa's Modimolle

Harare international carnival is a series of programmes and festivities aimed at advancing arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. According to the tourism authority of the country, it is aimed at celebrating diversity, getting communities together, getting to know another in the love and harmony that builds Zimbabwe into a peaceful and promising place for everyone. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe Carnival: Celebration of culture and creativity

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham