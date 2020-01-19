Sunday, Jan 19, 2020 | Last Update : 02:06 PM IST

Metros, Kolkata

P Chidambaram woos Mamata Banerjee via CAA plank

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 19, 2020, 6:15 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2020, 6:16 am IST

The former Union home minister who arrived Kolkata on Friday night also joined the anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protest venue at Park Circus Maidan.

Congress party leader P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
 Congress party leader P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Congress veteran P. Chidambaram on Saturday compared the powers to the Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik to detain people under the National Security Act with the Rowlatt Act enforced by the British during its rule in India. He also termed the National Population Register (NPR) “NRC in disguise”.

“It is a retrograde provision. It is like the British promulgating the Rowlatt Act. What is the need for this act to notify in Delhi now? So that the people can be thrown into prison without charges! Everyday the BJP government at the Centre resorts to such repressive measures. It is driving a wedge between the government and the people..” Mr Chidambaram said at the Bidhan Bhavan in the city.

“It is also striking at democracy. This is completely unacceptable, unnecessary. The lieutenant-governor who promulgated this order presumably at the instance of the ministry of home affairs is completely wrong. It is an anti-people and anti-democratic measure. On the NPR, our position is that it is nothing but NRC. It is a disguised NRC,” he noted.

“There is no real difference between the NPR and the NRC because there was an widespread opposition to the NRC,” the Congress Rajya Sabha MP added after addressing a leadership training camp on CAA-NPR-NRC for the West Bengal Congress workers. Mr Chidambaram also reached out to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her support to a united fight against the CAA.

Desperate to bring the Trinamul Congress supremo into the Congress-led Opposition fold for the anti-CAA movement, he not only tried to keep her in good humour but also pinned hope on her to join the camp in future.

“It does not imply that some parties, which did not attend the meet, support the CAA. They are also fighting against the CAA and NRC like us. I want all Opposition parties to realise the gravity of the issue at stake and come together on one platform. We are all fighting the same, sometimes together and sometimes differently. The important thing is that we all are fighting. All parties fighting against CAA, NRC and NPR must come together. I am confident they will,” he observed.

The former Union home minister who arrived Kolkata on Friday night also joined the anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protest venue at Park Circus Maidan. “I went there just to show solidarity. My presence was to demonstrate my solidarity with the protesting people. I was so proud to see so many women and children protesting at 11 pm,” he noted.

Tags: p chidambaram, mamata banerjee

Latest From Metros

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Send Savarkar’s opponents to Cellular Jail, says Sanjay Raut

An FIR was registered at the local police station Dooru. Unfortunately, no clue regarding the accused was stuck out, so the probe in the case was closed as untraced.

After 30 years in exile, Kashmiri Pandits expect compensation, safe return home

The Shirdi Saibaba temple attracts thousands of devotees.

Shirdi bandh, but temple to remain open

Vijay Wadettiwar

Minister hints at reviewing liquor ban in Chandrapur

MOST POPULAR

1

1MORE Piston Fit Wireless review: Transcends beyond price

2

Zoook Rocker Thunder Stone speaker review: Affordable, thunderous performance

3

Apple iPhone 12 to come with breakthrough tech that will leave Android scrambling

4

‘Best Apple TV+ show yet’ Little America first season available to stream

5

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham