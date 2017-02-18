The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 18, 2017 | Last Update : 06:27 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

BJP should be ready for ouster: Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 18, 2017, 6:12 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2017, 6:10 am IST

The chief minister quipped that nobody voted for the BJP in the Punjab elections.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrives for the inauguration of the new drinking water booster pumping station at Bhabanipore area, Kolkata. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)
 Chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrives for the inauguration of the new drinking water booster pumping station at Bhabanipore area, Kolkata. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

Kolkata: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the BJP, which got a chance to rule the country because of the mistakes of the Congress, should be prepared to be ousted from power.

“The BJP came to power, courtesy the Congress party’s follies. Now, it should get ready to be dislodged from power,” she said.

“The party should first set its own house in order before giving lectures to others,” she added. The chief minister said that in the recent Punjab Assembly elections, people did not vote for BJP.

Ms Banerjee was speaking at the inauguration of a booster pumping station at Harish Park in south Kolkata, not far from her Kalighat residence.

She criticised “destructive” politics of opposition parties in the state, including CPI(M) and Congress. She reserved her firepower for the BJP and the Narendra Modi government.

She said the BJP used money and muscle power, and misused Central investigating agencies such as the CBI and the ED to intimidate parties and topple state governments.

On demonetisation, Ms Banerjee said it completely ruined the country’s economy. “Our country has been slowly but steadily progressing but demonetisation resulted in a big setback,” she said, adding that the decision to scrap `1,000 and `500 notes was actually aimed at helping those who had a large stock of black money.

“I may be a layperson, but even an economist of repute like Manmohan Singh has described demonetisation as organised loot,” she added.

Ms Banerjee said the BJP has been threatening her with the CBI for persistently raising her voice against Mr Modi’s demonetisation decision. “You can unleash 1000 CBIs against me, but I will go on fighting for the people’s cause,” she added.

Turning her attention to the Congress, the chief minister said the party ruled at the Centre for a long time. “But it messed up in Delhi. The Congress should not even cast a glance toward Bengal,” she added.

She said even the CPI(M) failed to deliver despite people giving it overwhelming support for 34 years. “CPI(M) is a lost case. It has no credibility. Now it should sit silently and let those who are working tirelessly for progress and prosperity for the state work in peace,” she said.

Ms Banerjee said she is confident of Bengal’s transformation. “Bengal will turn around. It is our determination, dedication and devotion,” she added.

Tags: mamata banerjee, punjab assembly elections, narendra modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Zimbabwe President Mugabe's wife says he could run in election 'as a corpse'

2

UK: Diners at Indian restaurant desert meals after finding cockroaches

3

Apple to assemble its iPhone SE models in India

4

Varanasi shop offers sarees for Re 1, police roped in to rein in chaos

5

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham