Land row hits Mamata Banerjee government

Agitating villager killed by TMC men, allege kin.

Kolkata: The simmering discontent over the setting up of a power grid at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas exploded on Tuesday in which one villager was killed.

Mofizul Ali Khan, who sustained bullet injury in his abdomen, succumbed to his injury after being brought to the SSKM Hospital. He was a resident of Khamarait. His brother Imtajul Khan alleged that Mofizul was shot at by supporters of former TMC strongman Arabul Islam. Another person, Akbar Alli Mollah who sustained bullet injury in his right arm, was admitted to the R.G. Kar Hospital.

The villagers alleged that while leaving, the police opened fire at them. The police has denied the charge. A number of police personnel were also injured in brick-batting by the villagers, who also allegedly torched three police buses and pushed four police vehicles into waterbodies. The state government rejected the villagers’ claim that the police had opened fire. “The police had been strictly told by the chief minister that it should not open fire at any cost,” a Nabanna source said.

Initially, a statement attributed to chief minister Mamata Banerjee was issued which reiterated her stand that land woul not be acquired against people’s will. “Proposed power grid will be relocated if required,” Ms Banerjee said. However, later it was withdrawn possibly because she felt it might send a wrong message to investers who will assemble at Bengal Global Business Summit three days later.

In a virtual rerun of Nandigram, thousands of villagers armed with lathis and bricks fought pitched battles with the police. In Nandigram-style resistance, huge logs and tree trunks blocked police’s entery into Bhangar. Following a day-long protest on January 10, the state announced suspension of work at the power grid substation. “Why this sudden violent protest today when the administration has already stopped work at the power project?” asked power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

The protest erupted Tuesday morning after alleged police raids on Monday evening. As soon as reports of massive protests by villagers reached Nabanna, the CM sent party vice president and MP Mukul Roy and state minister Abdur Rezzak Mollah to the violence-scarred region. The people were so angry that they did not let them enter. “We want the chief minister to come and personally assure us that the power substation will be disbanded,” the villagers demanded.