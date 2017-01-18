The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017 | Last Update : 03:27 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Land row hits Mamata Banerjee government

THE ASIAN AGE. | SOUMITRA NANDI
Published : Jan 18, 2017, 2:20 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2017, 2:18 am IST

Agitating villager killed by TMC men, allege kin.

Mamata Banerjee
 Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The simmering discontent over the setting up of a power grid at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas exploded on Tuesday in which one villager was killed.

Mofizul Ali Khan, who sustained bullet injury in his abdomen, succumbed to his injury after being brought to the SSKM Hospital. He was a resident of Khamarait. His brother Imtajul Khan alleged that Mofizul was shot at by supporters of former TMC strongman Arabul Islam. Another person, Akbar Alli Mollah who sustained bullet injury in his right arm, was admitted to the R.G. Kar Hospital.

The villagers alleged that while leaving, the police opened fire at them. The police has denied the charge. A number of police personnel were also injured in brick-batting by the villagers, who also allegedly torched three police buses and pushed four police vehicles into waterbodies. The state government rejected the villagers’ claim that the police had opened fire. “The police had been strictly told by the chief minister that it should not open fire at any cost,” a Nabanna source said.

Initially, a statement attributed to chief minister Mamata Banerjee was issued which reiterated her stand that land woul not be acquired against people’s will. “Proposed power grid will be relocated if required,” Ms Banerjee said. However, later it was withdrawn possibly because she felt it might send a wrong message to investers who will assemble at Bengal Global Business Summit three days later.

In a virtual rerun of Nandigram, thousands of villagers armed with lathis and bricks fought pitched battles with the police. In Nandigram-style resistance, huge logs and tree trunks blocked police’s entery into Bhangar. Following a day-long protest on January 10, the state announced suspension of work at the power grid substation. “Why this sudden violent protest today when the administration has already stopped work at the power project?” asked power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

The protest erupted Tuesday morning after alleged police raids on Monday evening. As soon as reports of massive protests by villagers reached Nabanna, the CM sent party vice president and MP Mukul Roy and state minister Abdur Rezzak Mollah to the violence-scarred region. The people were so angry that they did not let them enter. “We want the chief minister to come and personally assure us that the power substation will be disbanded,” the villagers demanded.

Tags: tmc, mamata banerjee, mukul roy
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Nagpur: MLC poll candidate hands over Rs 8500 in Re 1 coins as deposit

2

Online dating may undermine mportance of intimacy

3

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

4

Redmi Note 4 launch on January 19 confirmed by Xiaomi

5

Amazon apologises to Jewish lady for 'Uncle Adolf' note, fires staff

more

Editors' Picks

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham