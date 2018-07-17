BJP workers attack civic police volunteers near PM Modi's rally in Midnapore

The incident took place on Monday at Chowringhee crossing in Kharagpur.

Workers attacked police volunteers as they could not reach the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally due to heavy traffic on the route. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Kharagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers attacked civic police volunteers in West Bengal's Paschim Midnapore after they could not reach the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally due to heavy traffic on the route.

In the video, the BJP workers can be seen attacking the civic police personnel while they are trying to escape from the situation.

#WATCH: BJP workers attack Civic police volunteers at Chowringhee crossing in Kharagpur, earlier today, reportedly after the party workers couldn't attend Prime Minister's rally in Midnapore due to heavy traffic on the route. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/BM1LIqwh1Z — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

Earlier in the day, more than 22 people were injured after a portion of the tent collapsed during the Prime Minister Modi's rally in Midnapore.

The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital.

Later, the Prime Minister also visited the hospital to meet those injured.