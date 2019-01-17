Amit Shah plans 5 rallies in Bengal after jolt on yatra

The alternative plan was discussed at a meeting attended by senior BJP leaders at the West Bengal BJP office in central Kolkata on Wednesday.

Kolkata: A day after the Supreme Court dashed all hopes of the BJP over its rath yatras in West Bengal, the saffron party announced an alternative plan, that includes five rallies to be addressed by party chief Amit Shah across the state this month. It also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi might address some rallies in the state. The alternative plan was discussed at a meeting attended by senior BJP leaders at the West Bengal BJP office in central Kolkata on Wednesday.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh later said: “BJP president Amit Shah will start addressing rallies from January 20 when the first meeting will be held in Malda. The next day he will attend two more rallies at Suri and Jhargram.”

He elaborated: “On January 22, Mr Shah will address another two rallies at Joynagar and Krishnanagar. So he will address five rallies from January 20 to 21. We also wish to organise a rally to be addressed by the PM by February.”

Mr Ghosh added: “We have decided the date for the rally at the Brigade Parade Ground on February 8. We have conveyed the schedule to our central leadership. We will announce it once the date is confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.”

Mr Ghosh, BJP MLA from Kharagpur Sadar, said: “If there is any change, we will announce it. If possible, the PM may address a few rallies before that. Preparations are under way. We will finalise everything once the permission is received.”

The state BJP chief also referred to the mega-rally of the Trinamul Congress at Brigade Parade Ground on January 19, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee has invited many leaders of different parties who are opposed to the BJP. “Let us see who comes. There is no point in making any predictions. We heard many stories earlier. So there is no need to discuss it. It seems many whose names have been heard earlier are not coming. It remains to be seen if the aunt and her nephew (a reference to BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) come at all.”