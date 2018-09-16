The Asian Age | News

None trapped in Bagree market, blaze to be controlled soon: WB CM

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2018, 4:56 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2018, 4:56 pm IST

The fire continues to rage even after 12 hours in the market, near Writers' Building and RBI office.

'I and the chief secretary will be available on the phone anytime. These two committees will look after any emergency situation,' the CM said. (Photo: File)
 'I and the chief secretary will be available on the phone anytime. These two committees will look after any emergency situation,' the CM said. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said there was no report of anybody being trapped inside the Bagree Market, where a massive fire rages on even after 12 hours.

A concerned Banerjee, who left for business summits in Germany and Italy, told reporters at the NSC Bose International Airport that she also had no information of any casualty in the incident.

"Nobody is trapped in the building. Also, no report of any casualty or injury has reached us. Steps are being taken. Fire will be controlled soon," she said, adding, two committees have already been formed to deal with any emergency situation and natural calamity during her overseas tour. The committees comprise a group of ministers and senior administrative officials, she said.

Read: Massive fire erupts in Kolkata's Bagri market, no casualties reported

"I and the chief secretary will be available on the phone anytime. These two committees will look after any emergency situation," the CM said.

A massive fire erupted early Sunday at the multi-storey Bagree Market, which houses nearly 1,000 business establishments.

The fire continues to rage even after 12 hours in the market, which is around a kilometre away from the Writers' Building and the Reserve Bank of India office here. Thirty fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire at the over 60-year-old building.

Tags: mamata banerjee, bagree market, nsc bose international airport, kolkata bagree fire
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

