

Kolkata: IAF officer dies in Fort William under mysterious circumstances; probe on

Published : Apr 16, 2017, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2017, 4:07 pm IST

According to preliminary investigation, the middle-aged IAF officer fell from the balcony at the officers' mess.

Wing Commander SVR Moorty. (Photo: DC/Rajib Chowdhuri)
Kolkata: An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was found dead in Fort William, the headquarters of the Eastern Command, under mysterious circumstances in the wee hours of Sunday.

Wing Commander SVR Moorty was posted as the legal officer at the Advance Headquarters of the Eastern Air Command located in Fort William for the last six months, sources revealed. He was originally from Hyderabad where his family stays.

The IAF officer is survived by his wife, a 22-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son.

According to preliminary investigation, the middle-aged IAF officer fell from the balcony at the officers' mess. But how he fell is not clear till the reports last came in. The body was found later.

On Sunday morning Eastern Command spokesperson Wing Commander SS Birdi said, "Wg Cdr SVR Moorty died last night night after falling from the balcony on 2nd floor. It is not known what time he fell since the body was discovered only on the morning at around 5. It does not appear to be a case of suicide but rather an accident." The body was sent for post-mortem.

Asked if any inquiry into the incident Wg Cdr Birdi added, "It's a case of unnatural death. The police shall investigate the cause. Side by side the air force will carry out a departmental inquiry for the same, as per procedure. Post-mortem will be carried out after some time. Conduct of inquiry by the police and the air force is routine in such cases and is as per the laid down procedure."

