Kolkata woman jumps off terrace with daughter, grandchild, dies

Preliminary probe revealed that the family was going through a financial crisis which could probably be the reason, police said.

Kolkata: An elderly woman was killed while her daughter was seriously injured after they allegedly jumped from the terrace of their house along with a baby in the central part of the city's Battala area on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident happened at around 6.30 pm when Sohini Tapadia, 62, allegedly jumped off the terrace of her residence on Burtolla Street in Posta Police Station limits, they said.

Tapadia's daughter Indira Mohata, 30, who was carrying her two-year-old infant daughter also allegedly jumped from the terrace, one senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"Tapadia was declared brought dead when taken to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. Indira is in very critical condition. The baby is miraculously safe and is unhurt," the officer said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the family was going through a financial crisis which could probably be the reason, he said.

"We are unsure whether this is a case of suicide or not. We are collecting evidence from the spot and trying to find out what actually had happened," the IPS officer said.

