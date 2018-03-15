Verdict is ‘divine wrath’, says Shiv Sena

The day you (the BJP) unrolled the red carpet for a man who criticised Lord Ram, that day Lord Ram too turned against you.

New Delhi: If the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypoll results were a “lesson” for BJP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, for ruling party’s ally Shiv Sena, the verdict was a “divine wrath” for inducting someone (Naresh Agarwal) who had “criticised Lord Ram.” Winning both the Lok Sabha seats, the Samajwadi Party claimed that the verdict was in favour of the earlier regime in the state, which had done “asli vikas (real development)” in Uttar Pradesh.

“I don’t believe the alliance of the SP-BSP is what’s working (in keeping the SP-BSP candidates ahead). What I believe is that the day you (the BJP) unrolled the red carpet for a man who criticised Lord Ram the most, that day Lord Ram too turned against you,” said Sena’s Sanjay Raut as the trends started pouring in in favour of the opposition’s candidates in both Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

The BJP had faced widespread criticim, first for taking in Mr Agarwal, who had made a controversial remark against Hindu Gods last year and then the former SP leader’s sexist remarks against actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan. Mr Agarwal had quit SP apparently over Akhilesh Yadav led party’s refusal to renominate him to the Rajya Sabha. Instead, the SP renominated Ms Bachchan to the Upper House of Parliament.

Terming the bypolls verdict as a victory of “asli vikas” done in the state by the earlier SP regime, party spokesperson R S Yadav said the verdict was a “trailor” and exuded confidence that the people of the state have realised that only SP led government can provide development and security

Another BJP ally, the SAD asked the Centre to take this defeat “seriously.” SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal asked the Centre to look at the concerns of farmers who were in distress as he described the defeat in bypolls as a “setback”.

“It is a major setback,” he said when asked about BJP defeat in Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Araria bypolls