The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:22 AM IST

India, Politics

Verdict is ‘divine wrath’, says Shiv Sena

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 15, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2018, 6:35 am IST

The day you (the BJP) unrolled the red carpet for a man who criticised Lord Ram, that day Lord Ram too turned against you.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: If the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypoll results were a “lesson” for BJP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, for ruling party’s ally Shiv Sena, the verdict was a “divine wrath” for inducting someone (Naresh Agarwal) who had “criticised Lord Ram.”  Winning both the Lok Sabha seats, the Samajwadi Party claimed that the verdict was in favour of the earlier regime in the state, which had done “asli vikas (real development)” in Uttar Pradesh.

“I don’t believe the alliance of the SP-BSP is what’s working (in keeping the SP-BSP candidates ahead). What I believe is that the day you (the BJP) unrolled the red carpet for a man who criticised Lord Ram the most, that day Lord Ram too turned against you,” said Sena’s Sanjay Raut as the trends started pouring in in favour of the opposition’s candidates in both Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

The BJP had faced widespread criticim, first for taking in Mr Agarwal, who had made a controversial remark against Hindu Gods last year and then the former SP leader’s sexist remarks against actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan. Mr Agarwal had quit SP apparently over Akhilesh Yadav led party’s refusal to renominate him to the Rajya Sabha. Instead, the SP renominated Ms Bachchan to the Upper House of Parliament.

Terming the bypolls verdict as a victory of “asli vikas” done in the state by the earlier SP regime, party spokesperson R S Yadav said the verdict was a “trailor” and exuded confidence that the people of the state have realised that only SP led government can provide development and security

Another BJP ally, the SAD asked the Centre to take this defeat “seriously.” SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal asked the Centre to look at the concerns of farmers who were in distress as he described the defeat in bypolls as a “setback”.

 “It is a major setback,” he said when asked about BJP defeat in Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Araria bypolls

Tags: lok sabha seats, yogi adityanath, sanjay raut, akhilesh yadav

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

2

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

3

Study finds parents do have a favourite child

4

Aamir Khan turns 53: You’re his true fan only if you know these 13 facts about him

5

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid call it quits on social media

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham