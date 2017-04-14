The Asian Age | News

Kolkata: Man killed while taking selfie in moving train, 2 friends die trying to save him

PTI
Two of his friends were run over and killed by another train when they were searching for him on the tracks.

Howrah: A student was killed when he fell down from a running train while trying to take a selfie, while two of his friends were run over and killed by another train when they were searching for him on the tracks in Howrah district, Government Railway Police (GRP) sources said.

A group of students were taking selfies near the door of an EMU train when suddenly one of them fell down from it and was killed between Liluah and Belur railway stations, GRP sources said.

When the train slowed down, four other students alighted from the train in search of their friend who had fallen down but two of them were killed and as many injured when another train coming from the opposite direction hit them, the GRP sources said.

The injured have been admitted to hospital. In January, an engineering student died when he was hit by a speeding train while trying to take a selfie in Coimbatore.

The incident took place when the student was returning after celebrating New Year, police said.

