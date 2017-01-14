The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jan 14, 2017 | Last Update : 05:22 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

RSS celebrates ‘victory’ as Calcutta HC gives nod to rally

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 14, 2017, 4:42 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2017, 4:40 am IST

Police fails to carry out HC order, gets contempt notice.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)
 RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Overruling police’s objections, the Calcutta high court on Friday granted necessary permission for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s rally at Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday.

However, the permission was given with some conditions. Justice Joymalya Bagchi also issued suo moto showcause notice to city police commissioner Rajiv Kumar for failing to carry out the court’s earlier order. On Thursday, the police had declined permission for the rally. RSS head of South Bengal unit Bidyut Mukherjee had asserted that they would go ahead with their programme at Brigade ground. “As we expected, justice has prevailed. We welcome the court order,” Mr Mukherjee said.

Justice Bagchi imposed some restrictions on the number and identity of people who can attend the RSS rally. Only those “invited” can attend the rally and the number should not exceed 4,000, as  “ The state RSS has also been asked to present the names of all invitees to both the court and the police. We have also been asked to give an affidavit in the court that no person without proper registration and identity card be allowed to attend the programme. The organisers will have to give an undertaking to both the court and the Kolkata Police that they will bear the cost of any unruly behaviour by any person at the rally,” sources said.

Justice Bagchi felt that the reasons cited by Kolkata police for denial of permission were “vague and non-specific.” The police had said that camps of devotees heading for Ganga Sagar Mela have come up near the desired rally venue so it was not possible to give permission.  

Union minister Babul Supriyo’s Sansad Mela was inaugurated at Asansol after a bench of Calcutta high court gave its permission after TMC-controlled municipal corporation had refused permission.

Tags: mohan bhagwat, rashtriya swayamsevak sangh (rss), babul supriyo
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

