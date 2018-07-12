Kolkata police launches all-women patrolling squad

In a bid to make public places safer for women, the Kolkata Police launched a special all-women patrolling team called 'The Winners'.

Over 20 policewomen were present during their first official appearance at a programme held at the force's headquarter in Lalbazar. (Photo: Facebook/Kolkatapolice)

The primary job of these lady officers will be to assist their male counterpart in helping women having complaints of molestation or eve-teasing occurred on city streets, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Moving around on their blue-white and pink-black scooters, they will also be of help in pulling up women accused of breaking traffic rules, he added.

They underwent a training for the purpose at the Police Training School in the city, the IPS officer added.