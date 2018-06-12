The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

Metros, Kolkata

18-yr-old Bengal girl streams suicide on Facebook; met boyfriend earlier, say cops

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2018, 2:11 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 2:11 pm IST

The behaviour of the woman changed drastically after she returned home on Saturday evening after meeting her alleged boyfriend, police said.

According to a senior district police officer, the teen, a resident of Sonarpur's Bayedepara area, streamed the entire incident on Facebook Live with another person on the other side reportedly her boyfriend. (Representational Image)
  According to a senior district police officer, the teen, a resident of Sonarpur's Bayedepara area, streamed the entire incident on Facebook Live with another person on the other side reportedly her boyfriend. (Representational Image)

Kolkata: An 18-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself and streamed it on Facebook Live in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, the police said.

According to a senior district police officer, the teen, a resident of Sonarpur's Bayedepara area, streamed the entire incident on Facebook Live with another person on the other side reportedly her boyfriend.

Her behaviour changed drastically after she returned home on Saturday evening after meeting her alleged boyfriend, who had called her over the phone, the officer said.

"The woman's mother claimed that she was silent when she returned home," the officer said.

The teen's mother, who works as a maid at a nearby hospital, left the house by 6:30 pm on Saturday, the police said, adding the victim was alone in the house as her brother and father were also out for work.

"On Sunday morning, when she did not wake up till 8 am, her mother became suspicious and on looking inside the house found her daughter's body hanging from the ceiling fan," the officer said.

"Later, it was found that victim had gone live on Facebook while taking the extreme step," he said, adding a probe has been initiated into the matter.

Tags: facebook, suicide, bengal suicide
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

2

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

3

Garfield turns 40! Creator Jim Davis reveals the unanswered questions

4

Here are 10 ways to stay happy at work

5

Priyanka remembers her 'superhero' on 5th death anniversary with touching video

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham