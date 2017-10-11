The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017 | Last Update : 06:26 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata removes Mukul Roy aide from district president post

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 11, 2017, 3:32 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2017, 6:17 am IST

Churamoni Mahato replaced as Jhargram district president during a meeting on the party’s organisation chaired by CM Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: A day before former Trinamul Congress leader Mukul Roy is expected to step down as the Rajya Sabha MP, chief minister Mamata Banerjee removed his close aide Churamoni Mahato as the party’s district president of Jhargram. 

Mr Mahato is an MLA from Jhargram. He was replaced with Trinamul leader Ajit Maity at a meeting on the party’s organisation chaired by Ms Banerjee. Mr Maity is also the party’s district president in West Midnapore, a neighbouring district of Jhargram in Jangalmahal. Earlier, the chief minister had pulled up Mr Mahato during an open administrative review meeting in Jhargram during her tour. 

As Mr Mahato stood up, Ms Banerjee angrily told him in front of all, “What is your problem? What is the problem in your department? Why dont you work efficiently? Remember, Jhargram is my priority. Every year I visit Jhargram after the Puja and twice a year because you do not work properly. I want to know what the exact problem in Jhargram is. You will have to stay united against those who try to mislead. The report about you is not good. You stay home always instead of remaining in touch with the mass.”

She added, “You will have to go out and interact with them. You were earlier a farmer. Your job was earlier to plough the land. What do you do now? Do you plough the land? If you do it, only then you will be able to connect the mass and understand their plight.”

While issuing a warning to him, Ms Banerjee had said, “You do not need to monitor the works of the block development officer. That is not your job. Your job is to listen the people’s grievances.”  Mr Mahato’s several attempts to explain Ms Banerjee his stand went in vain.

Tags: mukul roy, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Consumers are deliberately breaking, losing their iPhones: Research

2

India vs Australia, 2nd Twenty20: Australia beat India by 8 wickets to level series 1-1

3

Now Road Crossings become 'smart'

4

Australia's Dean Jones named as Afghanistan cricket team's interim coach

5

Fake news is still here, despite efforts by Google, Facebook

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham