Monday, Feb 11, 2019 | Last Update : 04:49 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

BJP leader Mukul Roy booked for TMC MLA killing

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 11, 2019, 4:12 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2019, 4:12 am IST

The duo was seen fleeing by local residents from the venue on Majidpur Phulbari football ground after shooting Biswas from behind.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy
 Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy and three others were booked in an FIR for murder by the police on Sunday over the killing of Krishnaganj’s Trinamul Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas at Hanskhali in Nadia. Two of the four accused — Sujit Mondal and Kartick Mondal — being local residents, were arrested by the police on Saturday night for their alleged role in firing on Biswas as he was sitting on a chair on the dais after inaugurating the Saraswati Puja in the evening.

The duo was seen fleeing by local residents from the venue on Majidpur Phulbari football ground after shooting Biswas from behind. The fourth accused is Abhijit Pandary. He is absconding. The quartet, including Mr Roy, face charges under Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) IPC, along with charges under the Arms Act. Abhijit’s home was later ransacked by an angry mob.

Rejecting the Trinamul Congress’ allegations against him and the BJP for the murder, Mr Roy, a member of the BJP national executive committee, claimed: “The Trinamul has been torn apart by factional feuds. Let there be an impartial probe. I will face it. The murder of Biswas, a young MLA, is very sad. I condemn it. I and the BJP do not believe in the politics of killings.”

The slain MLA’s security guard Prabhas Mondal, who is a policeman and was on leave for the past couple of days, and the officer-in-charge of Hanskhali police station, Anindya Basu, were suspended for negligence. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against both of them. Mr Basu denied any negligence on his part, but admitted that he had been suspended.

Taking over the probe, the state criminal investigation department suspected that the MLA’s assailants had taken advantage of the fact that Mr Mondal was on leave. It found that power supply was interrupted at the venue at least 10 times between 7 pm and 8 pm, when Biswas was present. In the morning, Trinamul supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee called up Biswas’ widow Rupali and offered condolences.

Rupali Biswas said later: “The chief minister spoke to me. She assured me she was looking into it seriously, while an investigation is underway. She asked me not to worry.” Ms Biswas alleged her husband was killed over “political rivalry”.

Speaking on the progress of investigation, a senior police officer said: “So far, we have arrested two persons and detained three others. A country-made revolver used to shoot the MLA has also been recovered. It seems the victim was shot from behind and this was the result of a well-planned plot.”

Kartick’s wife, meanwhile, claimed her husband was not associated with the BJP. “Earlier, he was in Trinamul. He is yet to join the BJP. He has not attended any BJP rally so far. There was a feud between Satyada (the MLA) and my husband in the past. The MLA asked his men to beat my husband on the road. My husband returned home and told me he was assaulted for no fault of his. My husband was at home during the murder. He was working,” she said.

Sujit’s mother said her son had switched to the BJP from the Trinamul since his father’s death. “But I do not think he was involved in the murder. He works as a helper. He came home from the ground,” she said.

Accompanied by party MLA Mohua Maitra, Trinamul secretary-general Partha Chatterjee later visited Shaktinagar District Hospital where the slain MLA’s post-mortem was conducted. He said: “We have come to power in West Bengal at the cost of a lot of blood. Through her tireless efforts, the chief minister has restored peace in the state, and established harmony everywhere. Satyajit was very close to me. A few days ago, we spent a few hours together at home. I am speechless. The chief minister was shocked to hear of the murder. We have come here to pay our respects to our beloved colleague. Whoever has taken his life will not be spared.”

On Mr Roy’s name in the FIR, Mr Chatterjee, who is also the state education minister, said: “The case is at the administrative level. I will not comment on it. I will request the administration to punish the accused severely, irrespective of his political stature. I call upon our workers to not to be provoked. Development is our last word. It is the people who will stay with us. They have to be convinced how much the state will suffer if such a culture of politics will return.”

Tags: mukul roy, satyajit biswas
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From Metros

Sachin Sawant

Intolerance is at its peak, says Congress

The government is mulling to regulate pricing of medical equipments that would not allow an increase of price hike more than 10 per cent a year.

Medical devices to be regulated by Centre

Students shared experience at KER 2019.

Despite prohibition, students punished

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

AAP to organise mega Oppn rally at Jantar Mantar Feb 13

MOST POPULAR

1

Abu Dhabi includes Hindi as third official court language

2

Prince Philip, 97, surrenders driving licence month after car crash

3

Man strangles pregnant wife to death, sleeps beside body before surrendering next day

4

Virginia Lieutenant Governor faces second sexual misconduct charge

5

Now access over 350 radio stations with Alexa in India

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham