Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 | Last Update : 07:29 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Trinamul MLA shot dead at a puja event

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 10, 2019, 6:35 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2019, 6:35 am IST

For the first time, a legislator from Trinamul Congress killed during Mamata’s rule.

Satyajit Biswas
 Satyajit Biswas

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a young Trinamul Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead on Saturday evening in Nadia of West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The murder of an MLA of the ruling party is rare in the state. This was also the first time when any legislator from chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party was killed during her rule. Mr Biswas was the MLA of Krishnaganj in Nadia.

While the Trinamul accused the BJP of killing its MLA, the BJP denied the allegations claiming that Mr Biswas may have become the victim of internal feud. The MLA went to attend the inauguration of a popular Saraswati Puja at Phulbari area. He was accompanied by minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises Ratna Ghosh, also a Trinamul MLA of Chakdah in the district, and Trinamul Nadia district president Gouri Shankar Dutta.

After the inauguration at around 8.30 p.m., Mr Biswas was getting down from the dais. A gang of miscreants opened fire on him from close distance in the crowd, said Mr Dutta. He added that the murder took place soon after he and Ms Ghosh left the venue. With bullets on chest and shoulder, Mr Biswas fell on the ground and died. The crowd fled for cover. Mr Biswas was declared brought dead at Shaktinagar district hospital.

The body was sent for post-mortem. A country-made pistol, used in the firing, was later found lying near the dais. It was siezed by the police. Senior police officers of the district rushed to the spot. A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been initiated. The Mamata Banerjee government is likely to hand over the case to the criminal investigation department (CID) which has sent a team from its headquarters at Bhawani Bhavan.

Mr Dutta accused BJP leader Mukul Roy of masterminding the murder. “Satyajit was like my son. When Mukul was in our party earlier, he opposed his election as an MLA. He will not be spared if he tries to enter Nadia,” he claimed. Expressing shock, Trinamul secretary general Partha Chatterjee said: “Satyajit was an young and popular organiser who was trying to build the party’s base in Nadia. I am short of words over his killing.”

He added: “The BJP was trying to create disturbances in the district for a long time. They thought that if Satyajit could be eliminated, they would be able to penetrate there. It was a pre-planned murder.” Trinamul observer of Nadia Anubrata Mondal claimed: “It was a handiwork of the BJP which has started losing its grounds. I will visit there on Sunday.”

Refuting the Trinamul’s charges, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said: “It was very unfortunate that an MLA was murdered. Satyajit was a good organiser. He was popular too. Since Mr Mondal got the party’s charge in Nadia, he imported the culture of killing. We demand a fair probe which will bring the truth before all.”

Tags: satyajit biswas
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From Metros

Finance Minister Piyush Goya

Piyush Goyal: Alliance talks with Shiv Sena underway

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

BJP will keep promise, build Ram Temple, declares Shah

The last few years has seen very low sightings of woodpeckers, larks and wagtails, while there were no sightings of vultures, quails, red spur fowl and black redstart at all. (Representational image)

Mumbai to witness 15th bird race event

The initiative sought to allow students of all age groups to experience life outside the walls of the school.

School students gain special insight into police officers’ lives

MOST POPULAR

1

Virginia Lieutenant Governor faces second sexual misconduct charge

2

Now access over 350 radio stations with Alexa in India

3

Indigenously developed missile system successfully flight tested in Odisha

4

‘I want to behead’: US man arrested for trying to join Pakistan terror group

5

Five 'Hitler' paintings to go under hammer in Nuremberg

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham