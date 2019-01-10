Army rescues 150 tourists in North Sikkim

As per army sources, the rescue operations will continue through the night to locate any other tourist in the area.

Kolkata: In yet another swift humanitarian operation, Indian Army on Wednesday rescued over 150 stranded tourists amidst heavy snowfall in North Sikkim, saving precious lives in sub-zero temperatures. Unprecedented snowfall in a span of two hours cut off the popular tourist destinations in Lachung Valley, rendering the tourists helpless.

The troops of Sukna-headquartered Trishakti Corps under the Eastern Command immediately launched Quick Reaction Teams including medical staff to locate the tourists in stranded vehicles, provide medical care and bring them to the nearest Army camps, the Eastern Command said in a statement. In barely four hours, the Army soldiers reached out to all stranded persons bringing sigh of relief on their distraught faces.

A woman with fractured hand was given immediate medical care amongst many others who complained of dizziness, breathlessness and other high altitude related symptoms. Rescued touri-sts are being provided, food, shelter and medical care at the Army camps.

As per army sources, the rescue operations will continue through the night to locate any other tourist in the area. On December 28 December, Indian Army had evacuated over 3000 stranded tourists from Natula area in the biggest ever rescue operation carried out in Sikkim.