The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 09, 2017 | Last Update : 09:48 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Budget session 2nd leg: Congress all set to 'corner' Centre on spectrum of issues

ANI
Published : Mar 9, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2017, 9:43 am IST

It was further informed that the party will raise the issue of forcing Aadhar card on millions of school going children.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: With the second leg of the Budget session in the Parliament beginning on Thursday, the Congress Party has said that it is all set to corner Center on various issues, especially the national security after the recent encounter in Lucknow with an ISIS suspect.

"Congress will play the role of the Opposition in Parliament and we would be co-operating and co-coordinating with other opposition political parties. There are number of issues which are going to be raised by us including question of security threats that have emerged. It is very surprising that the situation in Kashmir remains volatile," Om Prakash Mishra said in Kolkata.

Mishra further informed that the party will raise the issue of the Centre attempting to force Aadhar card on millions of school going children and to deny and deprive them of mid-day meal.

"India's position in the international sphere has neither progressed nor have we been able to achieve any significant diplomatic victories that we were looking for. Our relations with Pakistan remain in limbo. These are some of the issue that will come up," he said.

The second part of the Parliament's Budget session, starts on Thursday.

Fireworks are expected, as both the ruling and opposition benches are awaiting the Assembly elections results in five states on March 11.

Tags: budget session, parliament, om prakash mishra, aadhar card
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Ancient stardust sheds light on the first stars

2

Viral ad for Swachh Bharat shatters gender stereotypes

3

BCCI stands by Virat Kohli in wake of DRS controversy

4

Air India scripts history with 'all women operated' flights

5

'Terminator' robots could soon be a reality

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham