Budget session 2nd leg: Congress all set to 'corner' Centre on spectrum of issues

It was further informed that the party will raise the issue of forcing Aadhar card on millions of school going children.

Kolkata: With the second leg of the Budget session in the Parliament beginning on Thursday, the Congress Party has said that it is all set to corner Center on various issues, especially the national security after the recent encounter in Lucknow with an ISIS suspect.

"Congress will play the role of the Opposition in Parliament and we would be co-operating and co-coordinating with other opposition political parties. There are number of issues which are going to be raised by us including question of security threats that have emerged. It is very surprising that the situation in Kashmir remains volatile," Om Prakash Mishra said in Kolkata.

Mishra further informed that the party will raise the issue of the Centre attempting to force Aadhar card on millions of school going children and to deny and deprive them of mid-day meal.

"India's position in the international sphere has neither progressed nor have we been able to achieve any significant diplomatic victories that we were looking for. Our relations with Pakistan remain in limbo. These are some of the issue that will come up," he said.

The second part of the Parliament's Budget session, starts on Thursday.

Fireworks are expected, as both the ruling and opposition benches are awaiting the Assembly elections results in five states on March 11.