The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:30 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

WB: Cleaner rapes girl, 3, in parked bus as brother pleads to let her go

PTI
Published : Mar 6, 2018, 1:41 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2018, 3:24 pm IST

The victim was playing with her 5-yr-old brother when accused lured her inside the bus on pretext of giving her chocolate, the officer said.

The alleged incident happened last evening, when the accused Munna had dragged the victim inside the parked bus on Canal (West) Road in north Kolkata and then allegedly raped her. (Photo: Representational | File)
 The alleged incident happened last evening, when the accused Munna had dragged the victim inside the parked bus on Canal (West) Road in north Kolkata and then allegedly raped her. (Photo: Representational | File)

Kolkata: A three-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a bus-cleaner inside a parked luxury bus in city's Canal (West) Road, police said on Tuesday. The accused 45-year-old Sheikh Munna has been arrested for allegedly raping the girl who is being treated at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"We are waiting for the report of the tests conducted on the girl to confirm rape. We are questioning the accused and our forensic experts have collected samples from the spot where the alleged incident took place," the officer said.

According to doctors at the state-run medical facility, the girl was bleeding profusely when she was brought to the hospital. "She had bled profusely but her condition has improved since last night and possibly she will survive. Signs are clear that she had been brutalised," one senior doctor said.

The alleged incident happened Monday evening, when the accused Munna had dragged the victim inside the parked bus on Canal (West) Road in north Kolkata and then allegedly raped her.

The victim was playing with her five-year-old brother when Munna had allegedly lured her inside the bus on the pretext of giving her a chocolate, the officer said.

"The victim's brother had pleaded with Munna to open the door and let his sister go when she was screaming. The boy continued banging on the bus's door but there was no result," he said.

The boy then ran to inform about the incident to their mother, who is a widowed rag-picker. "The woman alerted her neighbours, who rushed to the bus and rescued her from the accuser’s grip and then thrashed him before informing the police.

"We found the girl lying in a pool of blood on a bus seat. The child's clothes were torn and she was bleeding profusely," the senior police officer said adding that the accused had blood on his hands and trousers when he was arrested.

Forensic experts have also collected blood samples and stains from the bus which has been seized, the officer added.

Tags: rape, crime, arrest, r g kar medical college and hospital, minor rapes, rape cases
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung launches Galaxy S9, S9+ in India, starts at Rs 57,900

2

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

3

Facebook Live: Syrian man posts video moments after stabbing his wife to death

4

AI’s dirty little secret: It’s powered by people

5

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts prepping to get into the skin of Balasaheb Thackeray

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family members in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebration with closest ones for Shraddha as she turns a year older

Ranveer Singh grabbed the opportunity to welcome Pharrell Williams in India by hosting a Holi party. See some amazing pictures from the party right here. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrates Holi with American singer Pharrell Williams

Virat Kohli watched wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ at a special screening held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Virat watches wife Anushka's spooky avatar with in-laws, Shahid, others join in

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham