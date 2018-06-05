The Asian Age | News

West Bengal eatery owner shot dead for demanding Rs 190 for a plate of biryani

Jun 5, 2018
The police said the owner, Sanjay Mondal, was shot dead when he demanded that the group pay up for the food they had consumed.

An FIR in the matter has been registered and one of the accused, Mohammad Firoz, has been arrested. (Representational Image)
Kolkata: In a shocking incident, an eatery owner was shot dead on Sunday evening for demanding Rs 190 for a plate of biryani from a group of four men who had eaten at his hotel in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

The police said the owner, Sanjay Mondal, was shot dead when he demanded that the group pay up for the food they had consumed. 

Mondal was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. 

An FIR in the matter has been registered and one of the accused, Mohammad Firoz, has been arrested. Police said the search for the other co-accused is underway. 

The police are also investigating if there are any other possible motives for the shooting. "As of now we think it is related to biryani only but our investigation is on," said an officer. 

However, Mondal's brother named the four accused in the case and stated that Firoz is the one who shot his brother. He also added that the family has been living in terror and running the eatery business is a task. 

