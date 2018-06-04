The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jun 04, 2018 | Last Update : 08:31 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Forced to strip naked in college, says WB student; minister promises strict action

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2018, 7:51 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2018, 7:50 am IST

The video clip of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the student pleading for mercy at St Paul's Cathedral College.

The 1st-year student, who claimed to be a member of the TMCP unit of the college, told media on Saturday that he was subjected to torture by some senior members of the students’ wing on May 17 when he inquired about the expenses incurred for arranging an upcoming fest in the college. (Representational image)
 The 1st-year student, who claimed to be a member of the TMCP unit of the college, told media on Saturday that he was subjected to torture by some senior members of the students' wing on May 17 when he inquired about the expenses incurred for arranging an upcoming fest in the college.

Kolkata: A day after a student alleged he was “stripped naked” and “filmed” inside a room at a reputed college in Kolkata. West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee said on Sunday “strict action” will be taken against anyone found involved in the act.

The video clip of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the student pleading for mercy at St Paul’s Cathedral College even as he was forced to remove his clothes in front of a group of people.

Chatterjee, who received a written complaint from the student on the matter, told reporters on Sunday that anyone found involved in the misdeed would bear consequences.

“If the allegations were found to be true in the inquiry report of the college, the government will show ‘zero tolerance’ to such misconduct,” he said.

The first-year student, who claimed to be a member of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) unit of the college, told media on Saturday that he was subjected to torture by some senior members of the students’ wing on May 17 when he inquired about the expenses incurred for arranging an upcoming fest in the college.

TMCP state president Jaya Dutta, on her part, said she will speak with the college authorities and TMCP members of North Kolkata unit before taking a call on the matter.

The union will take necessary action against its members, if they were found guilty, she said.

