The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 03, 2017 | Last Update : 08:05 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Won’t back GST in present form, says Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 6:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 6:42 am IST

India’s biggest indirect tax reform, the Goods and Services Tax regime, is set to be rolled out from July 1.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee with her nephew and Trinamul Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee during a district administrative review meeting at Pailan in South 24 Parganas. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)
 Chief minister Mamata Banerjee with her nephew and Trinamul Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee during a district administrative review meeting at Pailan in South 24 Parganas. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

Kolkata: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that Bengal does not support GST in its current form.

“We are not accepting GST in its present format as it does not support the unorganised sector,” Ms Banerjee said, adding that state finance minister Amit Mitra had already taken up the matter with the Centre.

Taking the cue from a small-scale businessman who claimed that the unorganised sector and small-scale industries were in the dark about GST at the administrative review meeting at Pailan in South 24 Parganas, the chief minister said, “Amit Mitra is very much annoyed with the Centre, as is our chief secretary. We are writing a strong letter to the Union finance minister voicing our objections in this regard. We will urge him to push back the date of GST roll out.”

India’s biggest indirect tax reform, the Goods and Services Tax regime, is set to be rolled out from July 1. Ms Banerjee had threatened on Thursday that Mr Mitra would resign as chairperson of the empowered committee on GST if it continued to “ignore” him.

“The Centre is not listening to us. They are taking unilateral decisions. We know that the unorganised sector and the small scale industry here would face a lot of problems,” Ms Banerjee alleged.

Mr Mitra had addressed a press conference on Wednesday and claimed that certain things still need to be sorted out. “The state charges two per cent tax for vernacular films which would rise under GST. This would impede cultural activities in the state and discourage artistes. I have called up the finance ministers of states that charge zero entertainment tax for vernacular films to protest at the GST council.

The fight (with the Centre) is still on,” Mr Mitra had said, mentioning that items such as foodgrains, vegetables, leather goods, footwear, cottage cheese, puffed and flattened rice, books and entertainment tax, among several others, should be in the zero-tax bracket.

Tags: mamata banerjee, amit mitra, goods and services tax
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Pak baby receives 4-month medical visa for heart surgery in India

2

South African living museum to reflect Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution, Indian history

3

Samsung Galaxy S8+ now available with 6GB RAM

4

Fraud At 8,848 Metres: Are Mount Everest ascents too easy to fake?

5

Social media reacts to NBC reporter asking Modi ‘are you on Twitter’

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham