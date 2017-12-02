4-year-old sexually assaulted in school, 2 teachers arrested

Nine persons, including teaching and non-teaching staff, were questioned.

Parents protest at G.D. Birla Centre for Education at Ranikuthi, Kolkata, on Friday after the sexual assault case came to light on Friday morning. (Photo: Asian Age)

Kolkata: A kindergarten student became the victim of sexual assault by two teachers at the premier academic institution, G.D. Birla Centre for Education, in south Kolkata, triggering a wave of angry protests by the students’ guardians on Friday. The two accused, Abhishek Roy and Mohammed Mafizuddin, were arrested by the police. Both are physical education teachers.

Booked under Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they will be produced in the court on Saturday. While Abhishek, a native of Garia, was working in the school for the last six years, Mafizuddin, from Beniapukur, was working there for the last two years. The school had come under the scanner in November 2014 too when a student was sexually assaulted.

On Thursday afternoon, Abhishek and Mafizuddin lured the four-year-old girl with chocolates during the school hours and took her to the school’s toilet, where they committed the crime, according to preliminary investigation. The toddler complained of pain to her parents after returning home. When they checked her, they found blood in her private parts. Her parents rushed her to a local doctor who indicated of sexual assault before referring her to SSKM Hospital in the evening. Medical test confirmed of sexual assault, following which a complaint was filed at the Jadavpur police station. On Thursday night, Abhishek, in his early thirties, was detained for questioning by the police after the victim identified him as “dustu sir (naughty teacher)” when she was shown the photos.

He was arrested on Friday. The victim has been admitted at the gyaenocology department and is being treated. Her condition is stable. Meanwhile, angry guardians demonstrated in front of the school. Deputy commissioner of police (south suburban) Rupesh Kumar visited the school to take stock of the situation.

The police had a tough time pacifying the guardians, who had an altercation with school principal Sharmila Nath and teachers who were at a spot. The victim’s father alleged, “The school principal and class teacher denied the crime totally. They floated a false theory to cover up the incident. The school principal first argued it was urine and not blood coming out of my daughter’s private parts.”

The father of the minor girl talks to mediapersons.

He added, “She later tried to say the crime did not happen in the school premises. She knew the truth and which was why she was trying to hush it up. She should be arrested also. No CCTV has been installed in the school despite a similar incident three years ago.”

Nine persons, including teaching and non-teaching staff, were questioned.

Their statements revealed the role of Mafizuddin who was arrested Friday afternoon. The angry guardians held a meeting with the school authorities on five issues related to security.

It has been decided to set up a guardians’ forum of 15 members. The victim’s lawyer threatened to file a case against the school authorities in the court.

On Friday evening, Nabarun De, general secretary of West Bengal chapter of association of heads at ICSE schools, said, “Its is a painful and shameful incident. But I am not aware whether the school where the crime happened has the ICSE affiliation or not.”

Waking up to the incident, education minister Partha Chatterjee said, “It is a barbaric incident. I have no words to condemn it. I want severe punishment for the accused.”

He added, “Those who are perverted like this should not be associated with the academics. I will talk to the school authorities. The school is not under our government or its board. Still we have our responsibility. I have ordered the board to look into it. Providing security is the school’s responsibility. Three years ago a similar incident happened. Still they have not learnt the lesson. We will always be with the family.”