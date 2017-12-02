The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 02, 2017 | Last Update : 04:10 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

4-year-old sexually assaulted in school, 2 teachers arrested

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 2, 2017, 1:11 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2017, 2:46 am IST

Nine persons, including teaching and non-teaching staff, were questioned.

Parents protest at G.D. Birla Centre for Education at Ranikuthi, Kolkata, on Friday after the sexual assault case came to light on Friday morning. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Parents protest at G.D. Birla Centre for Education at Ranikuthi, Kolkata, on Friday after the sexual assault case came to light on Friday morning. (Photo: Asian Age)

Kolkata: A kindergarten student became the victim of sexual assault by two teachers at the premier academic institution, G.D. Birla Centre for Education, in south Kolkata, triggering a wave of angry protests by the students’ guardians on Friday. The two accused, Abhishek Roy and Mohammed Mafizuddin, were arrested by the police. Both are physical education teachers.

Booked under Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they will be produced in the court on Saturday. While Abhishek, a native of Garia, was working in the school for the last six years, Mafizuddin, from Beniapukur, was working there for the last two years. The school had come under the scanner in November 2014 too when a student was sexually assaulted.

On Thursday afternoon, Abhishek and Mafizuddin lured the four-year-old girl with chocolates during the school hours and took her to the school’s toilet, where they committed the crime, according to preliminary investigation. The toddler complained of pain to her parents after returning home. When they checked her, they found blood in her private parts. Her parents rushed her to a local doctor who indicated of sexual assault before referring her to SSKM Hospital in the evening. Medical test confirmed of sexual assault, following which a complaint was filed at the Jadavpur police station. On Thursday night, Abhishek, in his early thirties, was detained for questioning by the police after the victim identified him as “dustu sir (naughty teacher)” when she was shown the photos.

He was arrested on Friday. The victim has been admitted at the gyaenocology department and is being treated. Her condition is stable. Meanwhile, angry guardians demonstrated in front of the school. Deputy commissioner of police (south suburban) Rupesh Kumar visited the school to take stock of the situation.

The police had a tough time pacifying the guardians, who had an altercation with school principal Sharmila Nath and teachers who were at a spot. The victim’s father alleged, “The school principal and class teacher denied the crime totally. They floated a false theory to cover up the incident. The school principal first argued it was urine and not blood coming out of my daughter’s private parts.”

The father of the minor girl talks to mediapersons.The father of the minor girl talks to mediapersons.

He added, “She later tried to say the crime did not happen in the school premises. She knew the truth and which was why she was trying to hush it up. She should be arrested also. No CCTV has been installed in the school despite a similar incident three years ago.”

Nine persons, including teaching and non-teaching staff, were questioned.

Their statements revealed the role of Mafizuddin who was arrested Friday afternoon. The angry guardians held a meeting with the school authorities on five issues related to security.

It has been decided to set up a guardians’ forum of 15 members. The victim’s lawyer threatened to file a case against the school authorities in the court.

On Friday evening, Nabarun De, general secretary of West Bengal chapter of association of heads at ICSE schools, said, “Its is a painful and shameful incident. But I am not aware whether the school where the crime happened has the ICSE affiliation or not.”

Waking up to the incident, education minister Partha Chatterjee said, “It is a barbaric incident. I have no words to condemn it. I want severe punishment for the accused.”

He added, “Those who are perverted like this should not be associated with the academics. I will talk to the school authorities. The school is not under our government or its board. Still we have our responsibility. I have ordered the board to look into it. Providing security is the school’s responsibility. Three years ago a similar incident happened. Still they have not learnt the lesson. We will always be with the family.”

Tags: sexual assault, penetrative sexual assault
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Man arrested over smelly socks from bus enroute to Delhi

2

UK woman mistaken for Theresa May by Trump, says she is waiting for apology

3

World champion Mary Kom resigns as India's boxing observer

4

'Best Ever': Jason Momoa on highly anticipated Game of Thrones finale

5

Cancer drug prompts 'drastic' HIV decrease in lung cancer patient

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham