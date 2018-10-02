The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 02, 2018 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Minor explosion in Kolkata's Nagerbazar area, 5 injured

PTI
Published : Oct 2, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2018, 12:03 pm IST

The explosion was reported outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested Kazipara area.

A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of explosion, police said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of explosion, police said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kolkata: Five people were injured in an explosion in front of a multi-storey building in the Nagerbazar area in the city's northern suburbs on Tuesday, police said.

The explosion was reported outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested Kazipara area under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum Police Station around 9 am, a police officer said.

The injured have been rushed to the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, he said. The building also houses the office of South Dum Dum Municipality Chairman, the officer said. 

A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of explosion, police said.

More details are awaited.

Tags: minor explosion in kolkata, 5 injured, nagerbazar area
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Manikarnika teaser: Kangana aka Rani of Jhansi is fierce in battle against Britishers

2

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

3

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Amrish Puri

4

Women aren't better at multitasking than men

5

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham