Keshari Nath Tripathi takes stock of West Bengal communal strife

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Apr 1, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2018, 12:56 am IST

Sources claimed that the state government did not raise any objection when the Governor wished to visit parts of the district again.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi
 West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi

Kolkata: Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who was allegedly barred by the Mamata Banerjee government from visiting violence-hit Raniganj and Asansol in Burdwan West in wake of the clashes during Ramnavami festival celebrations, finally succeeded in taking stock of the ground realities in the troubled areas on Saturday, a day before a BJP central delegation's visit which has however been tactfully ruled out by the state government on the grounds of the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) since the Panchayat Elections schedule have been announced.

Mr Tripathi also interacted with the people affected in the violence. According to Mr Tripathi, his visit was aimed at sending the message of peace. Sources claimed that the state government did not raise any objection when the Governor wished to visit parts of the district again. Travelling to Asansol from Kolkata in the morning Mr Tripathi also held a meeting with the senior administration officials. Burdwan West district magistrate Shashank Shethi, Inspector General (West Zone) Rajiv Mishra and Asansol-Durgapur police commissioner L N Meena were present at the meeting.

After visiting Asansol, he went to Raniganj. Mr Tripathi later said, “I had planned to visit Raniganj and Asansol two days earlier. But for certain reasons that visit could not materialise. I have come here today to apprise myself of the situation prevailing in Raniganj and Asansol.”

I had the discussion about the situation with the IG, the district magistrate and other officers and they have briefed me about the situation as how it occured and the relief measures which are being adopted by the district administration. But I wish say peace should be paramount."

He added, "I have come here with a message of peace. And I appeal all the people belonging to all castes and communities to live in harmony." Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee however claimed, "Only the Governor can explain why he could not visit the places earlier. The state government never said it had objection to his visit. He often undertakes visits after BJP leaders meet him. But the common people will raise questions on his impartiality about the places he visited."

Meanwhile sources in the government indicated that the BJP delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly would not be allowed to visit the trouble-hit parts of the district on Sunday in view of the MCC being in force. Sources added that the delegation, sent by BJP president Amit Shah, would be restricted to in and around the city. During the day state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury led a group of party workers to visit the area. He was however stopped by the police at Kalna more. Mr Chowdhury vented his anger against the Trinamool government.

