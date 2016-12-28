Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 | Last Update : 12:58 PM IST

Noida: Workers refuse salary in old notes, laid off

PTI
Published : Dec 28, 2016, 11:43 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2016, 11:43 am IST

The workers held a protest outside the builder’s office and also have lodged a complaint with the police.

Representational PIcture (Photo: File)
Greater Noida: Workers employed by a builder on Wednesday, complained to police that their services were terminated after they refused to accept salary in demonetised currency notes.

"On complaint of the workers, the builder has been called for questioning. If any illegality is found, action will be taken against him. Also, efforts will be made so that workers get salary through cheques," said DSP Arvind Yadav said.

The workers also held a protest outside the builder's office.

A worker, Shesh Kumar, alleged, "The salary for October was paid in old currency notes which was accepted by the workers. Now, the builder is pressurizing us to accept November's salary and December’s salary in advance in old currency notes."

He further claimed, "When we refused, the builder informed us that our services have been terminated."

Tags: old notes, workers strike
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

