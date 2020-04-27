Monday, Apr 27, 2020 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

27,890

1,607

Recovered

6,523

585

Deaths

882

57

Maharashtra80681188342 Gujarat3301313151 Delhi291887754 Rajasthan218562941 Madhya Pradesh2090302103 Tamil Nadu1885102024 Uttar Pradesh187332730 Andhra Pradesh109723131 Telangana100131625 West Bengal61110520 Jammu and Kashmir5231377 Karnataka50318219 Kerala4693424 Punjab3228418 Haryana2961993 Bihar277562 Odisha103351 Jharkhand82133 Uttarakhand51260 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Chandigarh36170 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Metros, In Other Cities

Depressed Covid-19 patient jumps to death from Bengaluru hospital

THE ASIAN AGE. | M K ASHOKA
Published : Apr 27, 2020, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2020, 12:41 pm IST

He was an auto driver on dialysis, and was shaken by the death of another patient in his quarantine ward

Syed Babu was put into quarantine at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.
 Syed Babu was put into quarantine at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Corona patient ends life by jumping off the Victoria hospital building in Silicon City.

 

Bengaluru: Depressed over being infected with the novel corona virus, a man jumped to his death from the third floor of the trauma care centre at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

The man, identified as Syed Babu (50), an auto driver who lived his brother’s family at Tilaknagar locality. He tested positive for the coronavirus on April 24 and was being treated as patient number 466.

He was kept in an isolation ward. His family are quarantined in a hotel.

At breakfast time Monday morning, Syed Babu askd for a plate of idli. After staff went out to fetch it for him, the man took the emergency exit to the terrace of the building and jumped. He died on the spot.

Sources said Syed Babu had been distinctly depressed at his coronavirus status but was shaken by the death of another patient in the same ward.

Syed Babu was admitted to hospital with breathing problems. He had been suffering with a kidney-related ailment for over 10 years, and had undergone dialysis on Sunday.

DCP South Rohini Katoch Sepat said the suicide took place some time between 8.30 am and 9 am Monday. “An investigation is being conducted by the hospital. After getting their report, we will conduct our own investigation. Entry to the quarantine wards is restricted to designated doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Police staff are deputed far away,” she said.

Sepat said she has asked to see the CCTV footage from the isolation ward and the place where the death occurred.

The V V Puram police have lodged a case of unnatural death. Sepat said the angle of negligence  will be looked at too.

Tags: victoria hospital, covid-19 patient, coronavirus suicide, depression in covid patients
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From Metros

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel spray disinfectant on a street in Chennai as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Interns and PG students infected by coronavirus in Chennai?

An overview of the street in Padarayanapura locality in Bengaluru where violence broke out when health staff tried to move coronavirus suspects to a quarantine facility.

Bengaluru hot-spot residents resist move to quarantine facility

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham