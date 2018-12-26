The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 | Last Update : 09:47 AM IST

Metros, In Other Cities

12 injured in attack during Sunday Mass

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 26, 2018, 1:49 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2018, 6:39 am IST

Police have registered a case of rioting and attempt to murder against unidentified persons.

The attackers, it seems, had come from Belagavi (in Karnataka). Four teams have been sent to Karnataka to catch the accused.
 The attackers, it seems, had come from Belagavi (in Karnataka). Four teams have been sent to Karnataka to catch the accused.

Pune: At least 12 people were injured after they were attacked by a group of people during a prayer meet in Kolhapur district on Sunday, police said.

Around 20 to 25 people were attending the Sunday afternoon mass, when the incident happened. Police have registered a case of rioting and attempt to murder against unidentified persons.

The victims are still unaware of why they were targeted but are sure that their assailants were shouting slogans of Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji.

People had gathered at the house of pastor Bhimsen Chavan in Kovad, Chandvad taluka, Kolhapur, at 10.30 am Sunday.

Around 10 to 12 people wearing masks thrashed many of them with sickles, iron rods, glass bottles and stones.

The attackers, it seems, had come from Belagavi (in Karnataka). Four teams have been sent to Karnataka to catch the accused.

S.M. Yadav, police inspector, Chandvad police station, said, “We have sent four teams to Karnataka to trace the attackers. We have started checking CCTV footage of highways to trace them. As of now, we have no idea whether they were right-wing members but they did raise slogans of Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji as told by the victims.”

The police has invoked IPC sections: 147 for rioting, 148 for rioting with weapons, 149 for unlawful assembly to persecute crime, 452 for house trespass, 295 for defiling place of worship, and 307 for attempt to murder among others against unknown persons.

Pastor Chavan said, “I am not sure who attacked. But a few years ago, local residents had threatened me saying that I should st-op holding meet otherwise they would attack me. I had lodged a FIR immediately but that was four years ago. All of them are now associated with one of the prominent parties.”

The pastor further said, “I was also threatened by a local zilla parishad (ZP) member in a land dispute. I own 10-gunta land in the village for a few years and have all the documents. The ZP member had started claiming that it was his land and has asked me to leave the claim else he would get even with me.”

Sachin Jadhav, who had to take 10 sutures on his head at KLE Hospital, Belgaum, said, “People just began attacking us and ran away. Although I am a Hindu and have been attending prayers for many years, I am not sure why they attacked.”

Tags: right-wing, sunday mass

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

2

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

3

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

4

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

5

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham