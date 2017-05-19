The Asian Age | News

2 dead, 30 missing after Portuguese-era bridge collapses in Goa

Published : May 18, 2017, 9:30 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 9:42 pm IST

The bridge was old and was therefore, not used for vehicles. Only pedestrians were allowed to use the bridge.

Around 10 people have been rescued and taken to a hospital while the search for the rest is on. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Around 10 people have been rescued and taken to a hospital while the search for the rest is on. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Panaji: At least 2 people have died and 30 others are missing after a Portuguese-era bridge on Sanvordem river collapsed in Curchorem, South Goa around 7:00 in the evening on Thursday. Around 50 people had fallen in the river following the collapse of the bridge.

The bridge was old and was therefore, not used for vehicles. Only pedestrians were allowed to use the bridge.

“We do not know the exact number but it is being assumed that around 50 people must have fallen in the river. Rescue operations are on. So far no casualties have been reported,” said a police official of Curchorem.

Around 10 people have been rescued and taken to a hospital while the search for the rest is on.

Some were also able to swim across the river.

Tags: river, sanvardem bridge, pedestrians
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

