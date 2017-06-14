The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 14, 2017 | Last Update : 03:06 AM IST

Metros, In Other Cities

193 students from the state get 100 per cent marks in SSC

THE ASIAN AGE. | VARSHA TORGALKAR
Published : Jun 14, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2017, 2:27 am IST

The state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.74 per cent, a dip of 0.82 per cent from last year.

Since 2011, students who have played sports at the international level, receive 25 additional marks. (Photo: Debasish Dey)
 Since 2011, students who have played sports at the international level, receive 25 additional marks. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Pune: Around 193 students from across the state have received 100 per cent marks in the School Secondary Certificate (SSC) results announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday, largely due to the state government’s resolution issued in January 2017, awarding 10 to 25 additional marks to students who excel in drawing, classical and folk art.

The state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.74 per cent, a dip of 0.82 per cent from last year.

Elaborating on the state resolution, MSBSHSE chairman Gangadhar Mhamane said, “Those who have studied classical dance, drama or singing for five years, will get 15 marks and those with three exams will get 10 marks.”

Mr Gangadhar added that  the winners of the national and state level tournments in these art forms will receive 25 marks. “Students who have bagged the top three positions in the state organised theatre competition from the 8th to 10th standard, will get 5-10 marks. Any student winning a national award in acting from standard 1 to 10, will get 10 marks,” he said.

“Students from the eight to tenth standard, who did not appear for folk art or theatre exams but gave more than 50 performances, will get 10 marks, while 25 performances will get them five marks. Students who have passed elementary and intermediate exams with A, B and pass grade will get 5,10 and 15 marks respectively. But the additional marks will not go beyond 25, even if the student has shown his skill in all arts, sports and drawing,” he added.

Since 2011, students who have played sports at the international level, receive 25 additional marks. Those who have played at the national or won state level competitions, get 20 marks.

In all, 1644016 students appeared for the exam and 1458855 passed it. The pass percentage for girls was of 91.46 as compared to 86.51% recorded by the boys. Out of the 740139 girls who appeared for the exam, 676916 girls passed, while 781939 boys passed out of 903877 who appeared for the exam. The pass percent for disabled students touched 85.72% while night schools recorded 57.42%.

48,470 students got more than 90% marks, while 3,49,485 students passed with distinction. 5,44,576 recorded a first class, 4,53,599 a second class and 1,11,195 with pass class. 1,08,915 students received an ATKT. Students with an ATKT can take admission for the 11th standard but they have to pass the re-examination in July or October.

1644016 students from 21684 schools across the state appeared for the exam. 3676 schools recorded 100% results while 32 schools recorded 0% results. Last year 3974 schools recorded 100% results but this year the number has gone down by 300.

Students can check their results online from 3 pm onwards on June 13. They will receive their mark sheets on June 24, at their schools. Students can also apply for rechecking from 14 June to 23 June. The SSC board will conduct re-examinations from July 18 this year. Students can get copies of their answer sheets from June 14 onwards by filling the required form and paying Rs 400 per subject.

Report Card

  • Konkan division recorded highest pass percentage: 96.18%
  • Nagpur recorded lowest with 83.67%.
  • Mumbai recorded 90.09, Pune 91.95, Aurangabad 88.15, Kolhapur 93.59, Amravati 84.35, Nashik 87.76 and Latur 85.22.
Tags: ssc, msbshse, folk art
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

MOST POPULAR

1

New Delhi: Rawat meets, congratulates 'Super 40' Kashmiri students for clearing JEE

2

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

3

British-Indian entrepreneur Ponnam Gupta buys Virat Kohli painting for 2.9 million pounds

4

Tamil vada seller gets money from Facebook campaign for surgery

5

Act to preserve US Prez Trump’s social media activities named ‘covfefe’ after viral tweet

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham