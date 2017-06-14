193 students from the state get 100 per cent marks in SSC

The state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.74 per cent, a dip of 0.82 per cent from last year.

Pune: Around 193 students from across the state have received 100 per cent marks in the School Secondary Certificate (SSC) results announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday, largely due to the state government’s resolution issued in January 2017, awarding 10 to 25 additional marks to students who excel in drawing, classical and folk art.

The state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.74 per cent, a dip of 0.82 per cent from last year.

Elaborating on the state resolution, MSBSHSE chairman Gangadhar Mhamane said, “Those who have studied classical dance, drama or singing for five years, will get 15 marks and those with three exams will get 10 marks.”

Mr Gangadhar added that the winners of the national and state level tournments in these art forms will receive 25 marks. “Students who have bagged the top three positions in the state organised theatre competition from the 8th to 10th standard, will get 5-10 marks. Any student winning a national award in acting from standard 1 to 10, will get 10 marks,” he said.

“Students from the eight to tenth standard, who did not appear for folk art or theatre exams but gave more than 50 performances, will get 10 marks, while 25 performances will get them five marks. Students who have passed elementary and intermediate exams with A, B and pass grade will get 5,10 and 15 marks respectively. But the additional marks will not go beyond 25, even if the student has shown his skill in all arts, sports and drawing,” he added.

Since 2011, students who have played sports at the international level, receive 25 additional marks. Those who have played at the national or won state level competitions, get 20 marks.

In all, 1644016 students appeared for the exam and 1458855 passed it. The pass percentage for girls was of 91.46 as compared to 86.51% recorded by the boys. Out of the 740139 girls who appeared for the exam, 676916 girls passed, while 781939 boys passed out of 903877 who appeared for the exam. The pass percent for disabled students touched 85.72% while night schools recorded 57.42%.

48,470 students got more than 90% marks, while 3,49,485 students passed with distinction. 5,44,576 recorded a first class, 4,53,599 a second class and 1,11,195 with pass class. 1,08,915 students received an ATKT. Students with an ATKT can take admission for the 11th standard but they have to pass the re-examination in July or October.

1644016 students from 21684 schools across the state appeared for the exam. 3676 schools recorded 100% results while 32 schools recorded 0% results. Last year 3974 schools recorded 100% results but this year the number has gone down by 300.

Students can check their results online from 3 pm onwards on June 13. They will receive their mark sheets on June 24, at their schools. Students can also apply for rechecking from 14 June to 23 June. The SSC board will conduct re-examinations from July 18 this year. Students can get copies of their answer sheets from June 14 onwards by filling the required form and paying Rs 400 per subject.

Report Card