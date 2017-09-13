Ryan killing: Autopsy rules out sexual assault of boy

SC to hear September 15 PIL over safety Statement of 2 kids recorded.

Schoolbus conductor Ashok Kumar, who allegedly tried to sexually assault the Class 2 student in a toilet and slit his throat with a knife, was sent to judicial custody till September 17.

Gurgaon: The seven-year-old boy, found murdered inside his school, was not sexually assaulted and died of excessive bleeding, the doctor who conducted the post-mortem said.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem, also said there were two cuts on the boy’s body and a nerve was slashed due to which he could not cry for help when he was attacked.

“The second point that came out in the report is that the child died due to excessive bleeding. There was no sexual assault on the minor and no semen marks were found on his school dress,” he said.

A fact-finding three member committee, constituted by the Gurgaon district administration, submitted its report to district commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

Meanwhile, the police recorded statements of two students in connection with the murder of their schoolmate. “The SIT recorded statements of two students who went to change their Taekwondo dress inside the toilet at the time of the crime,” a senior police officer said.

As police are working to crack the case, Subhash Garg, a businessman, claimed the conductor carried the injured boy to a car to be shifted to a hospital on the orders of two teachers. Mr Garg said he had gone to deposit his son’s fees on Friday and was standing at the main reception in the school when he heard some commotion.

“I saw two female teachers and two students were following an injured student who was being carried by Ashok Kumar. One of the teachers was weeping at that moment. She ordered Kumar to place him at the rear seat of the car,” Mr Garg said.

“There were also blood stains spread all over the place in a small toilet at the ground floor of the school building. There were blood stains on Kumar’s shirt which may be due to the fact that he was carrying the boy,” he claimed.

He said Kumar was behaving normally which is a rare thing for someone who has committed a crime, adding he recorded 1.14 minute video. The school bus’ driver Saurabh Raghav claimed Kumar was made a scapegoat by the school teachers. — PTI