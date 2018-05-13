Ahead of WB Panchayat Polls, 2 BJP leaders held for possessing Rs 10L in cash

Arrested people include BJP Jalpaiguri district secretary Shubhankar Ghosh, Alipurduar district leader Raju Ghosh; unaccounted cash seized.

Alipurduar: Two days before the panchayat election in the state, the police arrested three people including two BJP leaders for allegedly possessing Rs. 10 lakh in cash in the district.

Superintendent of Police Avaru Rabindranath said that the three were arrested from a hotel in Alipurduarand and the unaccounted cash has been seized.

The arrested people included BJP Jalpaiguri district secretary Shubhankar Ghosh and Alipurduar district leader Raju Ghosh.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the money belonged to the party and that the state Election Commission would be informed about it.

The panchayat election would be held on May 14.