The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 13, 2018 | Last Update : 03:52 PM IST

Metros, In Other Cities

Ahead of WB Panchayat Polls, 2 BJP leaders held for possessing Rs 10L in cash

PTI
Published : May 13, 2018, 10:46 am IST
Updated : May 13, 2018, 3:37 pm IST

Arrested people include BJP Jalpaiguri district secretary Shubhankar Ghosh, Alipurduar district leader Raju Ghosh; unaccounted cash seized.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the money belonged to the party and that the state Election Commission would be informed about it. (Representational Image)
 State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the money belonged to the party and that the state Election Commission would be informed about it. (Representational Image)

Alipurduar: Two days before the panchayat election in the state, the police arrested three people including two BJP leaders for allegedly possessing Rs. 10 lakh in cash in the district.

Superintendent of Police Avaru Rabindranath said that the three were arrested from a hotel in Alipurduarand and the unaccounted cash has been seized.

The arrested people included BJP Jalpaiguri district secretary Shubhankar Ghosh and Alipurduar district leader Raju Ghosh.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the money belonged to the party and that the state Election Commission would be informed about it.

The panchayat election would be held on May 14.

Tags: cash seized, bjp leader caught with cash
Location: India, West Bengal

MOST POPULAR

1

Raazi BO collection day 2: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer earns Rs 11.30 crore

2

Cannes: Aaradhya is ecstatic as Aishwarya twirls her around on the way to red carpet

3

Iraq votes in first nationwide election since declaring win over ISIS

4

'And I was born again': Aishwarya debuts on Instagram with adorable post for Aaradhya

5

Shocking: Bear beaten to death for mauling man who tried to take selfie with it

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham