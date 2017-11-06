Cartoonist held over Tamil Nadu CM caricature on usury

The cartoon was posted on his facebook page, a day after the tragedy which shook the conscience of the state.

Chennai: Chennai-based cartoonist G. Balakrishnan (36), alias Bala, was on Sunday arrested by the Tirunelveli police for a cartoon critiquing the state government over the death of a family, who self immolated at the Tirunelveli collector’s office on October 23 alleging inaction by authorities over their usury complaint. All four of the family, including two children, died in the incident.

The cartoon in contention depicts the Nellai collector, chief minister and the superintendent of police naked and covering their private parts with wads of cash while closing their eyes to a child burning in front of them.

The cartoon was posted on his facebook page, a day after the tragedy which shook the conscience of the state. Tirunelveli district collector Sandeep Nanduri filed a complaint with the district crime branch towards the end of October. A FIR was registered on November 1 by the Tirunelveli police who reached the city on Sunday to arrest Bala.

Several plainclothes policemen barged into Bala’s residence in Peripanchery, Chennai, and secured him even as his family members confronted and questioned their identity. Police also secured hard drives from his computer.

According to Tirunelveli police, Bala was booked under Sections 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Bala’s arrest was strongly condemned by members of the civil society and political leaders. The cartoon has now gone viral with people sharing it on Facebook and Twitter, questioning whether they would also be held for sharing the cartoon.