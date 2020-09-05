Bengaluru crime branch book 12, including actress Ragini Dwivedi under NDPS Act

Meanwhile, city police have arrested three youths, hailing from Kerala and confiscated hashish oil and marijuana worth over Rs 45 lakh.

Bengaluru: A day after arresting leading Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, the CCB sleuths have booked 12 people, including Ragini, under various provisions of NDPS Acts.

Interestingly, her boyfriend Ravi Shankar does not figure in the FIR and her former boy friend Shivaprakash Chappi, who also works with Transport Department is the prime accused in the case.

The CCB has registered FIR against the 12 persons at Cottonpet police station under Sec 21, 21C, 27A, 27B and 29B of NDPS Act, along with 120B of CrPC.

The accused include Shivaprakash Chappi, Ragini Dwivedi, Veeren Khanna, Vaibhav Jain, Aditya Alva, Luma Pepper alias Simon, Prashanth Ruju, Ashwini, Abhishekh Swamy, Rahul and Vinay.

Among the 12, Shivaprakash Chappi, Ragini, Rahul, Veerenk Khanna, Luma Peppar and three others have been arrested. Luma Peppar alias Simon is a Senegal National and apart from Ragini, Ashwini is another woman, who is accused in the case.

The name of Shivaprakash Chappi has raised many eyebrows, as he was presumed to be the former boyfriend of Ragini. In one of the parties, Chappi and Ravi Shankar had exchanged blows with regard to Ragini and had fallen apart. Though the CCB has arrested Ravi Shankar, his name has not figured in this FIR.

Meanwhile, city police have arrested three youths, hailing from Kerala and confiscated hashish oil and marijuana worth over Rs 45 lakh.

The arrested have been identified as Vidus, Subramani and Shejit, who had studied in Bengaluru and stayed back. Among the three, Vidus had studied in London and returned recently.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Panth said that the three used to procure hashish oil and marijuana from Vizag and sell it among youths in Bengaluru. The prime target of the three were college students and they supplied drugs even to children of high profile people and politicians.