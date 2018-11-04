The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 04, 2018 | Last Update : 04:24 AM IST

Metros, In Other Cities

Maha: Man-eater tigress, who claimed 13 lives, shot dead

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 4, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2018, 2:12 am IST

Asghar Ali, son of Nawab Shafath Ali Khan, the sharpshooter, shot the tigress in self-defe-nce. The tigress had created terror in Yavatmal district.

According to official sources, the menacing T1 tigress was killed on the spot.
 According to official sources, the menacing T1 tigress was killed on the spot.

Nagpur: Villagers in and around Yavatmal disrict heaved a sigh of relief when the menacing T1 tigress who claimed 13 lives was finally shot dead last night at 11.45 pm by a sharp shooter. The tigress, for which search operation was launched on September 12, was sighted in compartment number 149, Borati-Warud road in Yavatmal district.

Asghar Ali, son of Nawab Shafath Ali Khan, the sharpshooter, sighted the T1 tigress. He was also involved in the operation to tranquillise the tigress. At the outset, Asghar Ali fired a dart from tranquillising gun, but the tigress roared loudly and charged at him, following which he shot it dead in self-defence.

According to official sources, the menacing T1 tigress was killed on the spot. On receiving information, the top officials of the forest department who were camping at Pandharkawda in Yavatmal district reached the spot. The tigress had killed 13 persons and created terror in Pandharkawda and Ralegaon tehsils of Yavatmal district.

A.K. Misra, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), had issued orders to tranquillise the tigress first, and shoot it as the last resort. As many as 90 camera traps were installed at 45 strategic points to get pictures on movement of the tigress and her two cubs.

“Urine of another tigress and American perfume was spread in some part of the compartment, following which Avni came by sniffing it,” an official from the forest department said. The beast and cubs were captured in one of the cameras at Borati in the month of September. However, the team could not sight it for a long time.

“The forest officials initially tried to nab her alive. However, due to dense forest and darkness, they were unable to do so and finally a bullet was fired in which the tigress fell on the spot,” the official said. He added, “After she became motionless, forest officials went close to her and later rushed her to a hospital in Nagpur, where she was declared dead.”

Some wild life enthusiasts had approached the high court and Supreme Court to prevent the killing, but looking at the gravity of the situation and number of deaths the courts rejected their pleas.

Tags: yavatmal disrict, t1 tigress

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

2

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on high tech currency

3

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

4

Apple loses $1 trillion status after soft holiday forecast

5

These bricks are made using human urine

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham