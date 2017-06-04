The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 04, 2017

More leftist violence, more the Lotus will blossom in Kerala: Amit Shah

ANI
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 11:42 am IST
Jun 4, 2017, 11:42 am IST

Reportedly, Shah's visit to the state is the part of his 110-day tour across Indian states to prepare the ground for 2019 polls.

BJP National President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP National President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Launching a scathing attack on the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led state government for the alleged attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Kerala, party president Amit Shah on Sunday said the more leftist violence is unleashed upon the saffron party workers in the state, the more the Lotus will blossom here.

Shah said the BJP workers have been struggling in Kerala since years.

Shah made the statement while delivering an address in Trivandrum on the occasion of the foundation laying ceremony of State BJP Office here.

"The foundation of formation BJP government in Kerala is completed today," the BJP president said.

"We will have offices in every district of India by December 2019," he added.

Shah's visit comes at a time when the Centre is facing crisis over its new cattle trade norm.

Banning of beef in the state has sparked outrage against the Centre's order.

Shah landed in Kerala for a three-day tour to prepare for upcoming 2019 polls.

The saffron party has not been able to make a strong electoral footprint in Kerala yet. As in the last year's assembly elections, the BJP doubled its votes by 16 percent and achieved one seat for the first time ever.



