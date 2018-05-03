UP woman, 5-yr-old son robbed, thrown off running train; locals come to rescue

Thursday, May 03, 2018 | Last Update : 08:20 PM IST
Varanasi: A woman was robbed of her belongings and money and then pushed off from a running train along with her five-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli, police said.
The woman, Mamta, was travelling to Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. She was in the last coach of the train when a man allegedly took Rs 1,000 and her clothes before pushing Mamta and her son off the train, the woman told news agency ANI.
Janardhan Singh, a contractor, was waiting at a railway crossing before the Vyasnagar railway station in Varanasi district, for the gate to open when he saw the woman and a boy falling off the train a few steps away. He rushed to save them and with the assistance of a few others drove them to a nearby hospital.
"They were bleeding. Their injuries looked grave. Saving their lives was the first thing I was concerned about," Singh told ANI.
The hospital authorities informed the police who have taken the woman and her son to a hospital in Mughalsarai for further treatment.
A case has been registered against the unknown person and investigations have begun, police said.
"She is critical and not in a position to speak much. We have initiated a probe based on the initial information given by her," an officer said.
(With inputs from ANI)