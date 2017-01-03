Tuesday, Jan 03, 2017 | Last Update : 03:17 AM IST

Thambidurai asks Sasikala to take over as new TN CM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2017, 1:43 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2017, 1:44 am IST

The AIADMK leader said the “leadership of Chinamma” alone would continue to implement several welfare schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu.

Newly appointed AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan garlands the statue of party founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai. (Photo; PTI)
Chennai: The chorus for the AIADMK general secretary, Sasikala Natarajan, to take over the reins of the government grew shriller on Monday with Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai asking her to take charge as chief minister, saying the “leadership of the party and the government should be with the same person” to ensure people’s welfare.

In a four-page statement released by the AIADMK headquarters, the senior AIADMK leader stressed it was imperative for Ms Natarajan to assume office as chief minister to ensure that the party functions “very effectively to get the wholehearted support of the people, and to continue to win the election” since the Lok Sabha polls are just two years away. “It is my strong belief that it is very important that respected Chinamma has to shoulder the responsibility of the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, to take forward the party and to carry on the governance of Tamil Nadu, for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu,” the AIADMK propaganda secretary said. In the statement that came two days after Ms Natarajan took charge as AIADMK general secretary, Mr Thambidurai said the people of India have not accepted the situation where the leadership of the party is in one hand and the leadership of the government is in another hand. He also contended that the past history has shown that governments have lost their credibility among the people when the leadership of the party and the leadership of the government were in the hands of two different persons. “The unfinished tasks of the party and the government, as expected by Puratchi Thalaivi Hon’ble Amma, will be completed only when the leadership of the party and the leadership of the government are in the hand of one person,” Mr Thambidurai said.

Mr Thambidurai adds to the clamour that growing in strength every day asking that Ms Sasikala take over as the chief minister. Ms Sasikala delivered her first ever public speech on Saturday in which she said she would run the party with the “same military discipline” of the Jayalalithaa regime.

“Above all, we know that she has been able to think the way same as Puratchi Thalaivi Amma thinks; and we also knew very well that Chinamma has the capability to take decisions without any likes or dislikes,” the statement said.

