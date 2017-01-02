Monday, Jan 02, 2017 | Last Update : 01:24 PM IST

Metros, In Other Cities

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai wants Sasikala as TN CM

THE ASIAN AGE | E T B SIVAPRIYAN
Published : Jan 2, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2017, 1:19 pm IST

Thambidurai said people have never accepted the leadership of the party and the government being in different hands.

Close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa V.K. Sasikala took charge as AIADMK general secretary late last month. (Photo: AP)
 Close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa V.K. Sasikala took charge as AIADMK general secretary late last month. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: Cries for AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan to take over the reins of the Government grew shriller on Monday with Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai making a passionate appeal to her to take oath as Chief Minister to ensure that the unfinished tasks left by late J Jayalalithaa are completed.

In a four-page statement here released by the AIADMK headquarters, the senior AIADMK leader said that the people of India have never accepted a situation where the leadership of the party is in one hand and the leadership of the government is in another hand.

He also contended that the past history has shown that governments have lost their credibility among the people when the leadership of the party and the leadership of the government were in the hands of two different persons.

“The unfinished tasks of the party and the government expected Puratchi Thalaivi Hon’ble Amma will be completed only when the leadership of the Party and the leadership of the Government are in the hands of one person,” Mr Thambidurai said in the statement.

Thambidurai joins the loud chorus that is growing in strength day by day wanting Natarajan to take over as the chief minister. She was appointed as the general secretary of the AIADMK last Thursday and she took charge on Saturday delivering her first-ever public speech in which she said she would run the party with the “same military discipline” of the Jayalalithaa regime.

Natarajan’s first address on Saturday has created confidence in the minds of all AIADMK cadre and everyone feels that she has come to “rescue all of us, as a Light House”, the AIADMK leader said, adding that the “leadership of Chinamma” alone would continue to implement several welfare schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu that were initiated by late M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

“Several hundred persons like me, who have been closely associated with respected Chinamma for the last 33 years, for political reasons, for the reasons of election campaigning and for Party administration knew the intelligence of respected Chinamma,” he said.

“Above all, we know that she has been able to think the way same as Honourable Puratchi Thalaivi Amma thinks; and we also knew very well that Respected Chinamma has the capability to take decisions without any likes or dislikes,” the statement said.

Tags: sasikala natarajan, m thambidurai, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Video | Toddler asks to play ‘tickle tickle’, Amazon Echo Dot searches for porn

2

Akshay-Balki to collaborate on Twinkle's maiden production

3

Tech Trails 2017: The new year brings in tech delight

4

Coolpad, Le Eco join hands with new device on plate

5

Delhi: Man smashes beer bottle on his own head, dies

more

Editors' Picks

Mohammad Kaif has drawn a lot of flak on Twitter, for posting a picture of himself doing Suryanamaskar. (Photo: PTI)

Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for doing yoga, gives befitting reply

Following Carrie's death, her mother also suffered a heart stroke and succumbed to it. (Photo: AP)

Carrie Fisher's death devastated Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham